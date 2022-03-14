Virus season associated with easing worries doctors | Health

CC0 Public Domain / PxHere Autumn starts respiratory virus season

The arrival of autumn on the 20th opens the season with the highest incidence of respiratory viruses in Brazil and coincides, this year, with the end of social isolation and the easing of the use of masks . After the population’s low exposure to viruses in 2020 and 2021, precisely because of confinement and protective measures, the change of season leaves the health sector on alert.

According to experts, the influenza virus and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which does not have a vaccine, pose a risk for children, the elderly and the immunosuppressed. Other than that, what is most worrying is the low measles vaccination coverage.

Infectologist Rosana Richtmann, from Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, argues that the flu vaccination campaign, scheduled for April, also includes the measles vaccine for children up to 5 years of age. For her, in this age group the disease is more dangerous than Covid-19 itself:

“The reality is that we have not had a vaccination campaign in Brazil in the last two years, and it is urgent to vaccinate against measles, which can cause diseases such as encephalitis and meningitis and lead to death in children”, he says.

It was the low immunization rates that allowed the resurgence of measles in the country in 2018 and the outbreak that occurred in 2019, with more than 20,000 cases.

A survey carried out at the request of the GLOBE

by public policy researcher Marina Bozzetto, from the University of São Paulo (USP), with data from the Information System of the National Immunization Program (PNI), shows that in 2021 the first dose of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) had 71.5% coverage, below the 95% target required for collective immunity. The second dose and the single dose of the tetraviral, which also includes chickenpox (chickenpox), reached only 56%.

In 2020, coverage of the first dose stood at 79%, according to data from the Institute for Health Policy Studies.

dangerous mixture

Infectologist Julio Croda warns that the drop in vaccine coverage against various diseases, combined with the high transmission of respiratory viruses and the reduction of protective measures, can be an explosive combination.

“With the seasonal increase in respiratory viruses, together with the return to schools and activities without the use of masks, the tendency is for these diseases to circulate again at the same or greater intensity as in the past, either due to low coverage or the fact that the virus has not circulated for a long time and the population, in a way, loses protection. There may be outbreaks”, says Croda.

Adults will also be more exposed. Both influenza and RSV, one of the main causes of acute respiratory tract infection, can cause bronchial inflammation and pneumonia. In children, RSV can leave respiratory sequelae, such as asthma.

It is estimated that 90% of children up to 2 years old, born during the pandemic, will now have their first contact with RSV.

The flu will have a vaccine this year with two new strains of virus, H3N2 (Influenza A), responsible for outbreaks between the end of 2021 and January, and Victoria (Influenza B). So far, the Butantan Institute has delivered two million of the 80 million doses provided for in the agreement with the federal government. There is still no date set for the start of the campaign, which usually starts in April for risk groups (elderly, pregnant women and children).

For Alberto Chebabo, infectious disease specialist at Dasa and president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), there is another complicating factor. Although it is not known whether Ômicron will continue to circulate, part of the population will arrive in winter with fewer antibodies against Covid:

“There is a fall in antibodies from the fourth to the sixth month after the last dose of the vaccine. It may be that we arrive in the months of May to July with an increase in the number of cases of susceptible people.”

Ekaterini Goudouris, director of the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology, says that allergic people are also more vulnerable to viral infections, since the mucous membranes of the airways maintain a minimum level of inflammation that exposes receptors to the virus.

“If everyone leaves the cocoon with low vaccination coverage, the incidence of any type of virus can increase”, she says, who defends the maintenance of masks in closed environments and the non-agglomeration.

Among the common viruses at this time of year are rhinovirus and adenovirus, for example. In general, initially they all produce similar respiratory conditions, which helps to fill hospitals. The symptoms are also similar to those of Ômicron.

complete testing

With the popularization of testing, it is possible to submit the patient to a viral panel to identify what causes the infection. Maria Amparo Martínez, coordinator of Pediatrics at Hospital 9 de Julho, in São Paulo, believes that the number of cases of respiratory problems should increase this year. In addition to seasonality, she recalls that there have been more frequent outbreaks, such as bronchiolitis, which increased the hospitalization of children between October and December 2021.

“Also, more and more we realize that children are infected with more than one virus at the same time,” she says.

In early childhood, he explains, 80% of infectious diseases are viral. For specialists, vaccinating against the flu and keeping the calendar of other immunizers up to date is essential. Although viruses are common, they can lead to secondary infections, such as pneumonia. Studies also show that, for adults, after contamination by influenza, infarctions and cardiac arrhythmias increase.

“It has been proven that the influenza virus is related to cardiovascular complications. In the week following a flu, the risk increases”, says Rosana Richtmann, from Emílio Ribas.

According to the infectologist, attention is needed in post-pandemic years:

“It is necessary to be very alert. We must have a greater number of cases of influenza, and this reinforces the importance of vaccination.”