Waiting time for tubal ligation in the SUS in the region can reach three years

Legislation on sterilization surgeries is undergoing change in Congress; American has 44 women in line

The waiting time for tubal ligation surgery can reach three years in the RPT (Textile Pole Region). The legislation on sterilization procedures is also undergoing a process of change in the National Congress.

In Sumaré, according to the city hall, until last Friday, there were 183 women in the queue for tubal ligation surgery in the public network and 37 men waiting for the vasectomy procedure.

Receive LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

“Because of the pandemic, tubal ligation is not a priority, the deadline for the procedure is on average three years. The time period for vasectomy is much shorter, about six months,” the municipal administration said in a statement.

In Americana, 44 women are waiting for a tubal ligation appointment, but there is no queue for a vasectomy, according to the city hall.

“The oldest referrals are from 2019, but it should be noted that between 2020 and 2021 elective surgeries were suspended due to the pandemic”, informed the Executive. The numbers of other cities in the region were not reported.

In general, to have access to both tubal ligation and vasectomy surgeries in the public network, the resident must first look for their reference health unit and be consulted by a nurse.

The person must also present documents such as RG, CPF, SUS card (Sistema Único de Saúde), proof of address, marriage certificate and birth certificate or RG of the children. Afterwards, it is inserted in the vacancy regulation center.

In the middle of this process, there is a need for consultation with a multidisciplinary team, which, in Americana, includes a social worker, psychologist and gynecologist.

Americans who use the public network undergo tubal ligation at the Sumaré State Hospital and vasectomy at the AME (Medical Specialty Outpatient Clinic) in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste.

Erika Penha points out that the person who goes after the tubal ligation or vasectomy needs to undergo a psychological evaluation – Photo: Disclosure

According to psychologist and sexologist Erika Penha, from Americana, the person who goes after these services must undergo a psychological evaluation. She said she does not provide a report, for example, for patients who show insecurity about their choice. However, according to the professional, most do not have this type of problem.

“The majority are already very determined, sometimes because they have many children and do not want to have children anymore, which is also a sociocultural issue”, he commented on the cases.

DISCUSSION. Currently, both women and men, if they are married, need permission from their spouse to undergo tubal ligation or vasectomy procedures.

However, last Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill that removes this obligation, which, in Erika’s view, makes no sense.

She pointed out that each one is the owner of their own body and that, if there is any disagreement between the couple regarding the surgery, the problem lies in the relationship.

“If the husband or wife wants the surgery and the other doesn’t accept it, it’s because the relationship is walking a fine line. Dialogue is missing,” she said.

Authored by deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), the approved text is a substitute for deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ). The proposal is now pending in the Senate.