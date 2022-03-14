War in Ukraine: Negotiations on a peace treaty this Monday – International

Zelensky visits patient in Kiev hospital (photo: AFP)

On the 18th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a significant change of tone marked the declarations of the warlords. For now, nothing that interferes with the offensive on the main Ukrainian cities, continuously attacked by the forces of Vladimir Putin. But it helps to fuel hope for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. The statements made on Sunday increased expectations around the new round of negotiations, scheduled for today, between representatives of the two countries. This time, the conversation will be by videoconference. The information was provided by Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russian news agency Tass.

One of Putin’s main negotiators also took advantage of an interview to comment on this change of mood. “If we compare the positions of the delegations at the beginning of the negotiations and today, we will see that there has been substantial progress. According to my personal expectations, this progress could evolve into a common position of both delegations and to documents to be signed in the coming days” , evaluated the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Duma (Parliament of Russia) and member of the negotiator’s delegation Leonid Slutsky, in an interview with the RT Arabic television channel.

On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff and one of his main negotiators, Mykhailo Podolyak, revealed that the chances of a meeting between the two heads of government had increased. “I don’t think it will take long to happen. I can’t say this meeting could be in the near future, in one day, two, three. It’s still going to take a while, but we’ll try to make it happen as soon as possible.” said Podolyak yesterday in Kiev.

Israel and Turkey

The statements resonated in the Russian press. The Tass agency reported that the two countries are already looking for a safe place to promote the meeting between Putin and Zelensky. Until then, diplomacy will work for a possible ceasefire or, at best, peace agreement. “When the documents are ready, provisionally agreed, the presidents will be able to meet and prepare the final provisions of the peace treaty,” said Podolyak.

One of the places that can be accepted by both sides to host this meeting is Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already offered Zelensky that possibility. Another head of state who put himself as an alternative to host this meeting was Recep Erdogan, from Turkey. “It could be Israel, it could be Turkey, we are looking for a place to organize talks from the point of view of security guarantees. And most importantly, we are working on a package of agreements that would take into account Ukraine’s positions,” said the Ukrainian in an interview with the television channel Ukraina-24.

protests

The first three rounds of negotiations between the two sides took place in Belarus, an allied country of Russia, and focused mainly on humanitarian issues, such as opening corridors for civilians.

As the pieces move on the diplomatic chessboard, thousands of people took advantage of Sunday to protest against the war and ask for peace. In Poland, a spontaneous act of people blocked trucks heading to Belarus, to ask for respect for the sanctions imposed since the Russian invasion, according to the Polish news agency PAP.

In Russia, where demonstrations are banned, more than 800 people were detained for protesting the offensive, according to the NGO OVD-Info, which monitors social movements in that country.