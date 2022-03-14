War in Ukraine threatens the global internet? – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

In addition to an armed war, Ukraine and Russia are also experiencing a battle in virtual space. Since even before the first day of conflict, the amount of fake news increased considerably, misinforming the population and harassing opponents.

the big techs

who are exempt from responsibility for what netizens publish on their social networks, for the first time seem to have put aside the discourse of internet democracy and claim to be working to reduce hate and fake news from both countries. But Russia assures that the tech giants are no longer neutral and are showing their political colors by restricting some products in the country.

Facebook

Earlier this month, Facebook was one of the companies involved in sanctions against pages controlled by the Russian government.

In addition to verifying news regarding the invasion of Ukraine published by four Russian media outlets, the company decided to prevent the monetization of content on these pages, alleging the dissemination of false information.

Facebook stressed the need to fact-check state news organizations and reported that this work was being done by partner and independent agencies.

In response, Russia’s communications regulator blocked Meta’s social network. The allegation is that the American company is censoring Russian media on its platform.

Google

Another reprisal for the Russians came from Google, which also blocked the monetization of Russian state media websites, apps and YouTube channels.

The Reuters news agency reported that Google also temporarily disabled live traffic data from Google Maps in Ukraine, aiming at the safety of Ukrainians, after consulting regional authorities.

Youtube

On March 1, YouTube decided to go further and blocked channels linked to the Russia Today TV network and the Sputnik portal, both state-owned media outlets controlled and financed by the Russian government, across Europe.

And last Friday, the 11th, YouTube said it is immediately blocking global access to channels funded by the Russian government on the grounds that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine falls within its policy of violent events.

twitter

According to the NGO NetBlocks, Twitter has had its access restricted in Russia since the early days of the conflict, after videos and images of the Russian invasion went viral on the social network.

In response

In early March, Russian news agency TASS reported that Facebook and Twitter were also blocked on Russian territory. And, last week, Russia announced the ban on Facebook in the country in response to what it called restrictions on access to Russian media on the platform, in addition to having announced that, starting this Monday, March 14, Instagram will also be restricted. and Meta will respond to a criminal case where Russia requests that the company be recognized as an “extremist organization”.

Alternatively, since the beginning of the war, Russians have been migrating to virtual private networks (VPNs) and encrypted messaging apps, tools that can be used to access blocked news and social networking sites, such as Facebook.

What is known is that Russia has been preparing for almost ten years to shut down the global internet, creating RuNet (a kind of internal internet). It will be activated in case of threats, external internet blocks or to protect the country from cyberattacks.

We don’t know how far this cyberwar will go, but these actions raise the question of whether war can also change the foundations of the global internet.