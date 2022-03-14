War in Ukraine: What does life in Russia today have in common with the Soviet Union?

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The USSR is still remembered by some in Russia, but life at the time was fraught with restrictions.

Since the Russian army invaded Ukraine on February 24, life for Russians in their country has changed a lot. Borders are being closed, the national currency, the ruble, has plummeted on the markets, prices are skyrocketing. Western companies are closing and leaving en masse or cutting their services to Russian customers.

Boeing and Airbus, Apple and Nokia, Ikea and ExxonMobil, BMW and Ford, and hundreds of other companies have announced that they are leaving Russia. The international payment system Swift has suspended its operations with major Russian banks, and both Visa and Mastercard have decided to stop their services for Russian credit cards.

Emblematic symbol of Russian capitalist change, McDonald’s has announced the closing of its stores across the country. Many things that have appeared in Russia in the last 30 years, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, are suddenly disappearing overnight.

foreign currencies

The free transaction of foreign currency was prohibited in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). Those caught buying or selling money illegally risked imprisonment or even the death penalty. The official exchange rate was a joke (64 kopeks, as cents are called, for every US dollar), while on the parallel market the dollar was worth much more. The only people allowed to receive a small amount of foreign currency were touring artists and those traveling abroad on business. They, however, had to return any money they had left over once they returned to the Soviet Union (usually Soviet citizens spent all the money).

Credit, TASS photo caption, In the official USSR quotation, the Soviet ruble was worth more than the US dollar.

On 3/9, the Bank of Russia introduced limits on foreign currency transactions in cash.

The Central Bank confirmed that Russians can no longer buy foreign currency even for travel abroad. The only way to get money from other countries is with a Russian bank card “Mir” (world). But the only countries that accept the Mir card are Turkey, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Customers with a foreign currency account can withdraw a maximum of US$10,000 in cash. The rest must be in rubles. They are prohibited from withdrawing any amount in euros.

Citizens can open new accounts in foreign currency and make deposits, but will only be able to make withdrawals from the account in rubles. The Central Bank said this is a temporary measure, to be maintained until September 9.

trips abroad

A Soviet citizen needed to have an impeccable criminal record to be allowed to go abroad. You had to accumulate a large number of permits and references, and all applicants to travel were meticulously scrutinized by the KGB – the Soviet secret service.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Very few Soviets had the chance to visit other countries, such as France.

In addition to diplomats and intelligence officers, valuable passports abroad were provided for sailors, sportsmen, artists, and others traveling with travel packages to socialist countries. Travel abroad was beyond the reach of the vast majority of Soviet citizens.

Officially, there is no ban on anyone leaving Russia, but any travel has become much more difficult. Flights between Russia and many countries have been suspended – the European Union, other European countries, the United States and Canada have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

The Russian aviation authority has advised Russian airlines not to travel abroad because they risk losing their aircraft acquired through leasing – also called leasing. According to reports, some consulates have stopped accepting visa applications from Russians. The quasi-ban on dollars being sold to Russians also limits anyone’s ability to travel abroad.

Before the introduction of “perestroika” (restructuring) and “glasnost” (opening up) by then-leader Mikhail Gorbachev, there was no free media in the Soviet Union. All newspapers, magazines, television and radio stations were state-funded and controlled by the Communist Party and the secret service. The main purpose of the Soviet media was to produce propaganda for the socialist system, to oppose Western ideology and to explain to the people that only the Communist Party of the Soviet Union could guide them along the only true path.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Soviet TV was used to praise the country’s leaders such as Leonid Brezhnev

Since February 24, when President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine, the media’s controlling agency, Roskomnadzor, has blocked most independent media outlets. Readers who are unable to somehow overcome this blockage have been following the news through the Telegram app channels.

TV Dozhd announced that it would no longer broadcast (last year they were placed on a government list of “foreign agents”). The radio station Echo Moscow, owned by Gazprom Media, was closed by the board of directors, and its frequency was taken over by the state-funded Sputnik channel.

New legislation has been introduced banning what it calls “false war reports”, which can be punished with 15 years in prison for discrediting the Russian army. The law caused many editors to transfer their journalists out of the country.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Soviet citizens used to eat in modest cafes and restaurants

Eat out

There were three types of places where people could eat out in the Soviet Union: the cheap ones – factory canteens where you could eat a full plate for a ruble; unpretentious – cafes or bars at train stations, where you could drink, aged cakes and milky tea; and expensive restaurants – with hard-to-find delicacies and polite table service that were beyond the financial capacity of most Soviet citizens.

On January 31, 1990, the first McDonald’s unit opened – the country was still the USSR.

On March 8, McDonald’s announced its decision to temporarily close all of its restaurants in Russia and suspend its business operations in the Russian market.

It is unclear what will happen to the restaurant sector in Russia. In addition to McDonald’s, Starbucks, the owners of KFC and others have declared a partial closure of their Russian businesses (KFC operates under franchises in the country, as does Burger King, so they were able to remain open).

Since the war against Ukraine began, the number of customers in Moscow’s cafes and restaurants has dropped. Business owners say that with the ruble falling sharply, food prices could rise, and restaurants will have to adapt to the new conditions.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Queues in stores and markets were a constant in the daily life of the Soviets

Food and consumer goods

The Soviet Union was known as a country of empty supermarket shelves and constant shortages. There were endless lines, shortages of consumer goods, speculators and second-hand sellers.

Every region had its particular reality when it came to product shortages. The hardest thing to get was cars and appliances. Electronic goods, decent shoes, books, cosmetics, everything was in short supply. Soviet citizens were aware that the shelves in stores in the West had products in abundance.

No one is talking about shortages everywhere in Russia right now, but there are already disruptions in supply chains. Many prominent international brands have left Russia, and others are suspending deliveries, and it will not be easy to find alternative sources.

Apple, Microsoft and other tech giants have stopped supplying and selling new tech products in Russia. Delivery companies DHL, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, Maersk and UPS are suspending their services to Russia.

This month, prices for the entire range of vehicles from the Russian brand Lada rose 15%, the first such increase in recent history.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The war fought by the USSR in Afghanistan was called “international assistance”

Persecution of dissidents

Any kind of free thought was considered treason and repressed. Soviet dissidents lost their citizenship and were arrested or kept under house arrest, like the famous physicist Andrei Sakharov. In the days when the country was ruled by Joseph Stalin, just for telling an anti-Soviet joke you could be executed or sent to a forced labor camp. In the days of leader Leonid Brezhnev, you could be sent to a psychiatric prison or listed as untrustworthy.

Protests have been banned and taken off the streets for over a year. All sorts of excuses are adopted to prevent opposition politicians from being elected. Demonstrations against the war in Ukraine are suppressed. Thousands of people were detained, held in prison or fined across the country.

The entity OVD-info (another non-governmental organization dubbed a foreign agent), which gathers information on political repressions, counted more than 5,000 arrests on Sunday, March 6. Witnesses reported that it was not just people protesting the war who were arrested. Russians are also now being fined on charges of “false war reports” – human rights advocates say there are now at least 144 cases. The new law provides that civil proceedings will be followed by criminal proceedings.