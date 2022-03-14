What is known about the Ukrainian strategic military base near Poland that was attacked by Russia

4 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Soldier wounded in attack on base near Ukraine border

In what appears to be the latest escalation in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian forces fired missiles on Sunday (13/3) at a military base in the west of the country, just 10 km from the border with NATO member Poland. North Atlantic Treaty, Western Military Alliance).

Ukrainian officials said eight missiles hit the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security (IPSC) in Yavoriv, ​​in the Lviv region.

At least 35 people died and 134 were injured.

Russia’s Defense Ministry came up with a different figure and said the offensive had killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries”.

According to preliminary information, the attacks were carried out by planes that departed from the Russian city of Saratov.

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytsky, said that in total more than 30 missiles were fired and that several were intercepted by Ukrainian forces.

What is IPSC

Located 30 km from Lviv, the IPSC was built in 2007 to train the Ukrainian armed forces. It also regularly receives international troops.

It is commonly used for training by the Ukrainian military and NATO members, primarily as part of the Partnership for Peace, a program aimed at improving cooperation between members and non-members of the military alliance, particularly for peacekeeping missions.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO – its aspiration to be part of the military alliance angers Russian President Vladimir Putin and would be one of the reasons behind Russia’s invasion of the country.

A NATO document on the center says the aim is to provide security and mine clearance training for Ukrainian and foreign troops.

The base has an area of ​​around 390 square kilometers and can accommodate up to 1,790 people, although it is unknown how many were there at the time of the attack.

Myroslava Petsa, a journalist for the BBC’s Ukrainian service, says the IPSC is one of two locations in Ukraine where international military exercises take place.

Ukraine carried out most of its exercises with Western military alliance countries at this base before it was invaded by Russia.

Photos from early February show US Army instructors participating in exercises at the base with Ukrainian military personnel.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Ukrainian and US Army military instructors participate in exercises at the International Peacekeeping Security Center on February 4, 2022

The center is 10 kilometers from the Polish border and therefore from the European Union and NATO.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that foreign military instructors work at the military base attacked by Russia.

“This is a new terrorist attack against peace and security near the EU-NATO border,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

Lviv’s position in western Ukraine has made the city an important hub for the arrival of NATO military and humanitarian aid supplies. A large part of the Ukrainians fleeing the armed conflict also pass through there – since the beginning of the war, 1.6 million of the 2.6 million refugees have crossed the Polish border.

It is the first time Lviv has been targeted by a Russian attack.

According to BBC reporter Hugo Bachega, who was near the military base attacked by Russia, air raid sirens sounded and residents of an apartment block not far from the site ran for shelter.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, File photo of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv.

“Authorities have now confirmed that eight Russian missiles hit the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security at the Yavoriv military installation, close to the border with NATO member Poland.”

“Lviv, with a population of around 700,000, has become a hub for people fleeing conflict, as well as for the arrival of much-needed aid and weapons.”

“On Saturday, the streets were bustling with live music in one of the main squares and open-air markets.”

“But preparations for an attack were under way, with many statues in the center of the city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, being wrapped in protective sheets. This morning’s attack will certainly raise concerns, but it was not a surprise.”