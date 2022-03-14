Who was the American journalist killed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Who was the American journalist killed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine 10 Views

Brent Renaud poses with his award at the 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Brent Renaud won a Peabody Award for his journalism in 2015

An American journalist covering the war in Ukraine was shot dead on Sunday (13/3) in the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev, according to police.

Brent Renaud, 50, was an award-winning journalist and filmmaker who had previously worked for the American newspaper The New York Times.

Kiev police chief Andriy Nebytov said the reporter was targeted by Russian soldiers. Two other journalists were injured and taken to hospital.

It is the first death of a foreign journalist since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

EU leaders go to Kiev in symbol of Ukraine’s resistance

Three European prime ministers traveled by train to Kiev on Tuesday, the first visit by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved