Who was the American journalist killed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

13 March 2022

Brent Renaud won a Peabody Award for his journalism in 2015

An American journalist covering the war in Ukraine was shot dead on Sunday (13/3) in the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of the capital Kiev, according to police.

Brent Renaud, 50, was an award-winning journalist and filmmaker who had previously worked for the American newspaper The New York Times.

Kiev police chief Andriy Nebytov said the reporter was targeted by Russian soldiers. Two other journalists were injured and taken to hospital.

It is the first death of a foreign journalist since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

One of the journalists injured in the attack, Juan Arredondo, told an Italian reporter that he was with Brent Renaud at the time of the incident.

“We were crossing one of the first bridges in Irpin, to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a car,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Someone offered to take us to the other bridge and we crossed a checkpoint, and they started shooting at us. Then the driver turned around and they kept shooting; there are two of us, my friend is Brent Renaud, and he went shot and left behind… I saw him being shot in the neck.”

Photographs are circulating online showing a Renaud press badge issued by the New York Times.

In a statement, the newspaper said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Renaud’s death, but added that it had not hired him to cover the war in Ukraine.

Renaud last worked for the publication in 2015, the New York Times said, and the press badge he wore in Ukraine had been issued years ago.

US broadcaster NBC News said its “thoughts and prayers” were with Renaud’s family and praised the “important contributions” he made to NBC News reporting, adding that the journalist was not working for them in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud pictured with his brother, Craig

‘Tell the world what they did’

Renaud had worked for several American media outlets and covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Haiti. He won a Peabody Award, one of the most important in the United States, for his 2014 reporting series on Chicago Schools.

He often worked alongside his brother Craig, also a filmmaker, and lived between New York and Little Rock, Arkansas. It is unknown whether Craig also traveled to Ukraine.

A Ukrainian police officer told Jane Ferguson, a journalist for US public broadcaster PBS, to “tell America, tell the world, what they did to a journalist.”

In an interview with US broadcaster CBS News, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the country could impose “appropriate consequences” against Russia for Renaud’s death.

“This is an integral part of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians, where they have attacked civilians, hospitals, places of worship and journalists,” he said.

Renaud’s death comes less than two weeks after Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Skaum, a cameraman for Ukrainian television channel LIVE, died when a TV broadcast tower in Kiev was hit by shelling.

A few days later, a British journalist covering the war in Ukraine was shot and wounded after being attacked in Kiev.

Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his four colleagues were returning to the Ukrainian capital when they were ambushed.