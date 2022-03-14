Why did the ES government release the use of a mask? Understand the new rules

Photo: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil





The week begins with news for 77 of the 78 municipalities in Espírito Santo: the use of masks on the streets is no longer mandatory as of this Monday (14) in this. Only Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, southern region of the state, continues with the classification of moderate risk in the 98th Covid-19 Risk Map released last Friday (11) by the government of Espírito Santo.

According to Governor Renato Casagrande, the new decisions could be taken due to the drop in the numbers of the pandemic in the staterecorded in the last few weeks.

“Right now, we are in a strong phase of recovery from the pandemic. It is a joy to say this today, that we are in a drop in cases, deaths and transmission rate. In the next 15 days, we may have the lowest moving averages of cases and deaths”, said Casagrande.

“Now the rate is around 0.3, well below 1%. It is a low transmission rate that shows that we have a good recovery. Death rate is a little above 7% but falling”, he added.

In all, 65 municipalities are at low risk — including all of Greater Vitória — and, for the first time, 12 at very low risk.

People with flu symptoms should continue to wear masks in ES

The governor stressed, however, that people who have any flu-like symptoms should continue to wear a mask, regardless of risk classification. In addition, the use must remain in health professionals.

Photo: Publicity / Pexel





“People with any symptoms or virus, wear masks and get tested. They must and need to wear masks and get tested. Some professionals, in the health area, for example, recommend that people wear masks and we have specific rules for that”, he highlighted. Casagrande, who encouraged the population to continue using safety equipment when deemed necessary.

“If you think you should wear a mask, use it. It’s a culture, an equipment used in many countries around the world. We’ve also started to wear masks to make people feel safer. We’re not dismissing equipment that has no effect as a practice. It had a great effect and will continue to have. And it can be incorporated into our daily lives”.

very low risk

To achieve the goal, municipalities, subclassified into microregions, must achieve the following goals:

1 – 80% of the adult population in the micro-region must have a complete primary vaccination schedule against Covid-19;

2 – 90% of the population aged 12 to 17 in the micro-region must be vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19;

3 – 90% of the able elderly population of the Microregion must be vaccinated with the booster dose against Covid-19, being evaluated fortnightly;

4 – All municipalities in the micro-region must have a testing point available to the population.

The municipalities of the regions classified in the risk too much below will be able to hold social events again, obeying only the public limit stipulated by the Fire Department.

Find out which cities are in the “blue phase”

The new classification of cities in the “blue phase” is resumed almost two months after the state government announced its suspension, due to the advance of covid-19 registered between the months of January and February.

Thus, the first microregions to experience this phase are the Southwest Mountainsmade up of seven municipalities, and the Central Serranamade up of five.

The following are part of the Southwest Serrana micro-region: Laranja da Terra, Afonso Cláudio, Brejetuba, Venda Nova do Imigrante, Domingos Martins, Marechal Floriano and Conceição do Castelo.

Central Serrana is composed of: Itaguaçu, Santa Teresa, Itarana, Santa Maria de Jetibá and Santa Leopoldina.

Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive





How is the situation in other states?

Over the last week, at least 4 states and the Federal District announced the suspension of the mandatory use of masks. Some, only outdoors and others also indoors.

On Wednesday (9), the governor of São Paulo, João Dória, announced the release of the use of the accessory in any open area. The use of protection remains in public transport, in all closed environments and even in schools.

In Santa Catarina and Rio Grande Sul, children were also released from use in the school environment. Even so, there is a recommendation to maintain use for this group due to the risk of transmitting the virus to relatives who have comorbidities and, therefore, a greater chance of complications.

READ TOO:

>> Covid-19: mask will not be required in open places in ES in low-risk municipalities

>> Blue Phase: ES suspends ‘very low risk’ rating