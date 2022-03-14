With Merkel gone, is Emmanuel Macron Europe’s new mediator? | Ukraine and Russia

Angela Merkel, the former prime minister of Germany, was in power for more than 15 years. She left a legacy for being one of the strongest leaders in Europe. In addition to governing in times of crisis, such as during the waves of refugees in 2015 and the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was among the highest approval ratings among the population (remember Merkel’s trajectory).

With the end of the ex-chancellor’s term, a vacancy has been opened for someone who can answer for the bloc and, at least, try to follow in Merkel’s footsteps. Who can take that place?

O g1 spoke with Hussein Kalout, counselor at the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI), political scientist and researcher at Harvard University. In the expert’s view, Emmanuel Macron can indeed play an important role within the European bloc, but he will be even stronger by sharing this leadership with the current Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz. Read more below.

Is Macron the new European leadership?

Since the rise in tension between Russia and Ukraine involving Western countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), French President Emmanuel Macron has, in a way, acted as a mediator between European countries and Russia, taking advantage of this window of opportunity with Merkel’s departure. It is he who has been negotiating with Vladimir Putin since before the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

For Hussein Kalout, one of the reasons why Macron took on this role is that France is one of the great powers in Europe along with the United Kingdom and Germany, even though the British are no longer part of the European Union.

“France is a country that makes up the backbone and beating heart of the European Union. So Macron did seek to establish a dialogue with the Russian president in an attempt to prevent the outbreak of war and lead to the Russian disagreement- Ukrainian or West Russian to the diplomatic negotiation table”, he analyzes.

2 of 5 Emmanuel Macron, in a speech given at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 17, 2022 — Photo: IAN LANGSDON/Reuters Emmanuel Macron speaking at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 17, 2022 — Photo: IAN LANGSDON/Reuters

In Kalout’s view, trying to compare any European leader to Merkel is “very asymmetrical”, as “Merkel has become Europe’s political gravitational force”. To the adjectives attached to Merkel, he adds: singular and incomparable.

For the researcher, among the reasons why the former chancellor was so successful in this position are Germany’s political and economic weight in Europe and her long experience in handling major issues of the international order.

Now, whether Macron can become as powerful a figure as Merkel, will also depend on whether he manages to be re-elected as president of France in the elections that take place in April this year. Remembering that, if Macron is re-elected, he will be at the head of the country for less time than Angela Merkel was during her entire government.

In addition to winning reelection, another factor that the specialist considers is the French leader’s political performance as representative of the bloc.

“It seems to me that, so far, he [Macron] managed to fill that void and has performed satisfactorily, in line with the European spirit of ‘together we are more united and together we are stronger'”, comments Hussein Kalout.

In the opinion of the political scientist, Macron shows he has “a structured, balanced and very firm positioning”. And, by all indications, he is the favorite candidate in the French elections. Not to mention that the current moment calls for “stability”, an essential element in times of crisis – which also ends up favoring the current president of France at the polls.

3 of 5 Emmanuel Macron (left) and Olaf Scholz (right) at the Élysée Palace in Paris on December 10, 2021 — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters/Pool Emmanuel Macron (left) and Olaf Scholz (right) at the Élysée Palace in Paris on December 10, 2021 — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters/Pool

Perhaps Emmanuel Macron is not the only bet as the leader of the European bloc. In Kalout’s view, there is the possibility of an alliance between France and Germany to tackle international issues. “The Franco-German stance has risen to the occasion. I think these two will be able to play a leading role,” she notes.

Once the UK is no longer part of the European Union, France and Germany become key players on the continent.

“I particularly see Olaf Scholz and Macron being the two central pillars of a European policy with regard to the war in Ukraine. , economic, refugee and social impact.”

Among the impacts of the war in Ukraine for Europe is the influx of refugees fleeing the invasion in search of asylum, which creates even more pressure for European governments.

The number of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave the country has now exceeded two million. The United Nations (UN) believes this could be the biggest migration crisis since the Second World War.

4 of 5 Refugees cross the Ukrainian border into the city of Korczowa, Poland, on March 10, 2022 to flee the Russian invasion — Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters Refugees cross Ukraine’s border into the city of Korczowa, Poland, on March 10, 2022 to flee the Russian invasion.

The professor comments that this humanitarian crisis requires a “shared responsibility in the humanitarian sphere of the European Union”.

“I would intuitively say that the French president will be inclined to have a policy for the reception of Ukrainian refugees. Ukraine’s problem is also a European problem. And because it is a European problem, it will require the two biggest European powers to [França e Alemanha]responsibility.”

In 2015, Angela Merkel led the crisis of Syrian refugees fleeing the war and trying to migrate to Europe. “She transformed the refugee crisis into a policy of the State, of reception, and not as a showcase policy. She had a project of reception and economic insertion”, concludes Kalout.

