Woman with HIV has exposed diagnosis and sues municipality of SP

Fernanda*, 42, is a woman with HIV, who discovered her condition in 2014. She started treatment in 2015 and, since then, has led a normal life. She preferred to keep the information about being a carrier of the virus with her because she feared other people’s prejudice, which, unfortunately, would have professional and personal consequences for her life. She revealed her condition only to her mother.

Until, in March 2020, employees of the Santo Amaro STD/AIDS Reference Center, a neighborhood in the south of São Paulo, exposed her medical reports to other people without her authorization. “I lost the will to live with so much exposure. Today, I feel that I am not the same person as before. I felt a distance from those around me and, sometimes, I even feel persecuted. I would leave the house and see that people were talking about me”, he says.

Almost two years after the incident, on February 4, 2022, Fernanda* decided to file a lawsuit against the municipality of São Paulo, which is responsible for managing the health center, asking for compensation for moral damages. “From the beginning, I sought legal support because I knew my rights, but only now did I have the courage to revisit the whole story because all of this hurts and moves me a lot. I had a strong psychological shock, all this caused me a lot of inconvenience and family fights”.

Prejudice, she says, made her see the diagnosis as a certificate that she was going to die. “I didn’t have much knowledge,” she reports. But, after the initial scare and with the help of medication and medical follow-up, Fernanda * realized that she could have the same life as always. The only problem was the fear of other people’s judgment.

Partner at the time received anonymous message about me

“In 2020, I was in a relationship with a military police officer. One day, he called me and told me that he had received a message from an unknown number saying that I had HIV. The messages told him to be careful because I was ‘aidetic’ and was ‘giving AIDS’ to everyone was horrible,” he recalls. “At the time, my leg shook, and I was trying to understand what was happening.”

Fernanda* says that she never had a good relationship with her daughter, who is now 23 years old. She reports that a few months before any exposure, she learned of the mother’s condition. “On impulse, I ended up saying that I had HIV when I was having beer with some people at home and said that if they didn’t want to accept it, it was their problem, but my daughter ended up listening. She ended up saving this information to use against me”.

After an argument with her daughter, she, in a moment of anger, sent messages to a friend revealing her mother’s story “This friend asked my daughter to prove that I was HIV positive, that’s when they had the idea of ​​looking for my medical record at the health Center.”

Health center exposed medical records without authorization

Fernanda says that, by attending the health center, people knew her daughter, who accompanied her. But she never imagined that she could expose her problem to the girl. “Even for reasons of medical confidentiality, they could not deliver anything to her without my authorization. It was still the beginning of the pandemic, and she arrived saying that I was hospitalized with covid, the doctor needed to know what medicines I was taking. Then he called to this friend who pretended to be me and asked to release the chart. At that moment my daughter took pictures of the chart and my life became a real hell, it is something that hurts me and I will carry it forever.”

Messages with the mother’s chart started sending messages to friends of Fernanda* exposing the whole situation that until then was a secret shared only between the victim and her mother.

After despair, Fernanda went to the health center to question the employees. She recorded the entire conversation, and they confessed to having provided her medical record to third parties, even without authorization, but stated that they had no intention of exposing her. “I got there and they confessed, but they tried to justify the unjustifiable. This can’t happen under any circumstances, the law guarantees medical confidentiality. This whole situation left me in such a state of shock that I had to take sleeping pills and, to this day, I have anxiety triggers.”

“Prejudice against HIV-positive people is still very high, unfortunately. It’s like I’m a scum of humanity. Besides, I’m a black woman, so there’s the weight of prejudice.”

Supported by article 89 of the Code of Medical Ethics, part of a 2009 CRM (Federal Council of Medicine) Resolution, which prohibits the provision of medical records to third parties, Fernanda* sought out criminal lawyer Carolina Fichmann, who has extensive experience in the area of women’s right. in conversation with universeshe explained why the victim is entitled to compensation.

“There are two relevant issues. The first concerns medical confidentiality. The second concerns the municipality’s civil liability. What happened to Fernanda* was unscrupulous and surreal. care, but this duty did not exist. They cannot hand over the medical records and, even without intention of malice, there was strict liability. It is the victim’s right as a citizen to be compensated for everything she suffered”.

Fichmann also stated that, in addition to the action against the municipality, he will file a request for the Public Ministry to intervene and investigate the actions of the victim’s daughter and her friend. “They had an attitude that cannot be tolerated in any way and must be investigated and punished according to the law.”

universe contacted the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo requesting a position on the leakage of medical records to third parties, questioning what measures can be taken and what type of guidance is given to the employees of the health units. In a note, the folder replied only that “it was not notified of the case cited by the report”.

*The name has been changed at the request of the interviewee