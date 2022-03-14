Write it down on the agenda! Samsung to present new Galaxy A line at an event on March 17

In recent weeks, there are several rumors circulating that claim that Samsung would present a new event in March. An informant would have obtained the official art of the event and revealed the date. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G underwent unboxing and had details revealed.

















Insider Evan Blass revealed that the Samsung event will be called “Galaxy A Event” and will take place on March 17th.

The South Korean company should officially present three new mid-range phones: the Galaxy A73, the A53 and the A33. The first two will be the successors of the Galaxy A72 and A52, announced in March 2021, while the A33 will be a new version of the A32, launched in February 2021.

Other leaks suggest that the phones will have specs and design very similar to their predecessors, but with the main difference being upgraded and more powerful processors.

The Galaxy A73 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a hole-punch camera, 120 Hz refresh rate and biometric sensor. Under the hood, it will be able to rely on a Snapdragon 778G platform from Qualcomm, as well as the Motorola Edge (2021) and the Honor 50. It will also feature 5G technology, unlike its predecessor.

If the rumors are confirmed, it will keep the quad rear camera module with the main 64 MP and optical image stabilization, a 12 MP ultra-winde, a 5 MP depth camera, but it is not yet known which fourth will be. sensor. Some say it will be a telephoto and others that it will be a depth one, but the consensus is that it will have 5 MP.

On power, it should come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery unit and support for fast charging. Also, it should come with IP67 certification, NFC and stereo speakers.

Another long-awaited cell phone is the Samsung Galaxy A53. Last year, the company presented the A52 with 4G and 5G variants, but the South Korean company is likely to launch a single 5G version. The model should have the new mid-range Exynos 1280 chipset with 5nm lithography process and a 5,000 mAh battery unit, as opposed to the 4,500 mAh of its predecessor. The screen size should be the same with 6.5 inches.

The third cell phone to be presented should be the Galaxy A33. It can be equipped with the aforementioned new Exynos processor or a MediaTek Dimensity 720. It should also have IP67 certifications and support for 25W fast charging.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was dismantled and received an average score in repairability analysis. What do you expect from the Samsung event?

