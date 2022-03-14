Xbox Boss Is ‘Incredibly Excited’ About State of Decay 3

An upcoming Xbox project that we still don’t know much about is the State of Decay 3 from the Undead Labs team. The public has been excited about what may come, and it seems even the Xbox boss himself is too.

The Microsoft-owned developer has so far shared a short announcement trailer, and on top of that, they’re hiring for the project. For those excited about the third game, you’re not alone. The head of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spenceris also excited for this.

In a special appearance on the 100th Xbox Era podcast, Spencer was asked what he was most looking forward to, and he’s very excited for the third entry in this series after playing the second game:

“…this one probably doesn’t come as a huge surprise to people who saw me play, but I was a huge State of Decay 2 player…looking at State of Decay 3, I’m incredibly excited about some of the advancements they’re going to make. They had this pattern – they talked about it publicly from State of Decay 1, to 2, to 3 and what they want to do, and we didn’t show much [de SoD3]…it’s a game I really enjoy playing, I’m a big co-op player, I like to build, I like resources… and I’m very excited where this team is going.”

Spencer added how he didn’t intend to “exclude anyone” and Xbox had “so many teams, who are doing a great job” at the moment. Obviously, Spencer has played or seen more of the game than we have.

When State of Decay 3 finally comes to Xbox, it will be made available on Xbox Game Pass. Are you looking forward to this next installment in the series? Have you tried any of the previous games? Leave a comment below.

