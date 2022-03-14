YouTube Vanced is over! Legal reasons lead to the termination of this service

Advertising is a fundamental part of the functioning of the web services. YouTube, for example, is an important revenue platform for Google. However, there are always those who want to bypass the ads, without paying. From this desire, YouTube Vanced was born, an alternative service to the YouTube app. Now, legal problems dictated its end.

Anyone who uses YouTube Vanced is well aware of its potential. And you also know it’s not 100% cool!





YouTube Vanced, an accessible app for multiple platforms, allows you to bypass many of the impositions and limitations of Google's original apps. Of course, it's not 100% legal and can cause problems.

One of its biggest uses is even on Android, where it guarantees PiP and even playing in the background. Its bet is even on blocking advertising, which is why many opt for this solution. The app also allows you to see the "Dislikes" again.

The group that maintained YouTube Vanced has now gone public give a news. This platform has been discontinued and in the next few days all download links will be removed from the server.

The good news, at least for now, is that everything should continue to work. Installed apps will continue to work for years to come, until they expire. Support channels, Telegram, Reddit and Discord will also continue to be active.

The reason why YouTube Vanced was discontinued, although expected, turned out to be associated with legal problems. A post on Reddit explained exactly the reason for the termination of services.

This was a situation that would eventually arise, given that even the YouTube APK file was changed by the YouTube Vanced team.

Of course, there are other alternatives, but sooner or later, you will end up with this same problem.