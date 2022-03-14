Zelensky Says It’s “A Matter of Time” Before Russia Attacks NATO Territories

posted on 03/13/2022 23:07



(credit: UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to create a no-fly zone in Ukraine. According to him, if that doesn’t happen, NATO member countries could be attacked by Russia soon.

“If they don’t close our skies, it’s just a matter of time for Russian rockets to land on their territory, on NATO territory,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media in the early hours of Monday (14/3) – Sunday. (13/3), in Brazil.

The Ukrainian’s warning came a day after an attack by the Russian army on a military base in Yavoriv, ​​about 20km from Ukraine’s border with Poland, which is part of NATO.

During the early hours of Sunday, the Russian attack left at least 35 dead and 134 wounded, according to the governor of Lviv, Maxim Kozitsky.

Hours after the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a statement on Twitter and said that the US condemns Russia’s attitude. “We condemn the Russian Federation’s missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, ​​near Ukraine’s border with Poland. The brutality must stop,” he wrote.

We condemn the Russian Federation’s missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, ​​close to Ukraine’s border with Poland. The brutality must stop. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 13, 2022





The United States, the world’s largest military power, has declared several times that it does not intend to send soldiers to fight on Ukrainian territory, however, it guarantees that it will defend “every centimeter of NATO territory”, according to Joe Biden.

It is worth remembering that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty guarantees mutual military protection in the event of attacks on one of the member countries.

“The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack on all of them, and accordingly agree that if such an armed attack occurs, each of them in the exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence, recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, shall assist the Party or Parties thus attacked, taking without delay, individually and in agreement with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force to restore and ensure security in the North Atlantic region. Any armed attack of this nature and any action taken as a result of such an attack will be immediately reported to the Security Council. These arrangements will end once the Security Council has taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security.””

Article 5 – North Atlantic Treaty

NATO was created during the Cold War in 1949 as a military front against the Soviet Union (USSR). At the foundation, it had 12 countries, but currently the list has grown to 30 nations.