Zelensky visits wounded soldiers in Kiev hospital







Zelensky visits wounded soldiers in Kiev Photo: reproduction

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to a military hospital in Kiev on Sunday, 13, amid a bloody war the country faces with Russia.

In the images, released by Ukrainian newspapers and channels, Zelensky appears walking through the streets of the capital until he arrives at the place. At the hospital, he talks to and greets some wounded soldiers who are being treated.

The Ukrainian president also presented medals of honor for the efforts of soldiers to defend the country. A nurse was also awarded the honor.

Look:

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Sunday gave their most optimistic assessments yet of progress in their negotiations over the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within a few days.

According to US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Russia is showing signs that it may be willing to have substantial negotiations on Ukraine, even with Moscow’s intention to “destroy” its neighbor.



