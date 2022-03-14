Zelensky warns NATO allies of possible attacks outside Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns NATO members of Russian threat – Photo: (Ukrainian Presidential Press Agency via AP

The weekend of bombings against Ukraine, the death of the American journalist Brent Renaud and the attack on the Ukrainian air base in Yavoriv, ​​in the Lviv region, thirty kilometers from Poland, sparked new warnings for NATO allies ( North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “it is a matter of time before Russian missiles fall into NATO territory”, he said, his argument is even more evident after the Russian attack on the Polish base that left 35 people dead and 134 wounded. , adding up to a total of more than 30 missiles fired and 8 would have hit the military base.

In a video posted on his social media, Zelensky says: “I say again, if you don’t close our skies, it’s only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of citizens of countries of the NATO”.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO and its possible participation to be part of this possible military alliance irritates Russian President Vladimir Putin, this would be one of the reasons behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the organization have resisted accepting Zelensky’s request, as the alliance could be seen by Putin as a declaration of war. Despite this, the European Union and the US have been offering humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine.

The attack on journalists

The Ukrainian president also mentioned in his video the death of 50-year-old American journalist Brent Renaud, shot dead in the Kiev region, capital of Ukraine. He was attacked while covering the country’s refugee crisis amid the war with Russia.

Keep reading

American photographer Juan Arredondo – who survived – said in a video recorded while receiving medical attention that he and Brent were in a car crossing a bridge to film the refugees leaving Kiev.

However, as they started to overtake a military checkpoint, the car began to be shot at, the driver turned around to flee, but remained the target of the attack.

“This was a purposeful attack by Russian troops. They knew what they were doing,” the Ukrainian president said.