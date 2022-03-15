10 Powerful Teas That Can Help Fight Depression and Anxiety

The healing power of teas has been used and studied for millennia by human beings. It’s not just treatments for the body, but also for the mind and soul. Traditionally, when we are nervous, someone wise soon appears to indicate a chamomile tea, for example. Therefore, people who suffer from chronic sadness, anxiety and restlessness can benefit from natural herbs. Read to the end and discover the best tea options for depression.

Does tea for depression really work?

If you are hoping for a permanent cure for depression, tea is certainly not the way to go. However, herbs have properties that can be beneficial to the body. Several teas are able to quiet the mind and calm the mood of the body. Therefore, teas will certainly help on the path of curing depression and other mental disorders.

Of course, no alternative or natural treatment can replace the guidance of qualified professionals. Depression is a clinical condition that can become quite serious and needs drug intervention in many cases. In addition, psychological and psychiatric follow-up is essential for a positive evolution.

Given all this, a good tea for depression is also capable of intensifying the positive results of any treatment. Therefore, it is worth knowing which herbs and teas are most suitable for this situation.

The best teas to help overcome depression:

Check below the list of the most suitable herbs to help the mind calm down and the heart to get into the proper rhythm.

Chamomile; Green tea; Lemongrass; Saint John’s herb; Passion fruit; Mint; roses; Valerian root tea; Saffron; Damiana.

Drink the teas whenever you wake up or 40 minutes before bed. Criticize yourself that you have no sensitivity or allergy to any of the herbs presented. A good tea for depression can be the beginning of a successful treatment.