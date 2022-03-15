7 benefits of apple cider vinegar: great health ally

At first, in antiquity, vinegar was used both in cooking and to treat some diseases, since it has nutrients and healing properties. In this sense, today, March 14th, Folha Agro, from the Folha Go website, brings you 7 apple cider vinegar benefits that many people don’t know about.

By the way, her fame grew even in the world of beauty. Often, many professionals use this ingredient to perform hair and skin treatments. That’s why it’s always a good idea to have it at home so you can enjoy all the apple cider vinegar benefits.

Discover 7 benefits of apple cider vinegar and how to use it

Certainly, nothing better than a natural product to improve the functioning of the organism. In this way, we can enjoy the healing property with minimal side effect. So, stay with us for 7 health benefits of apple cider vinegar. Are they:

Fight sore throat; Treat acne and other skin infections; Help control diabetes; Prevent premature aging; Contribute to weight loss; Combat heartburn; Improve digestion.

This substance is often found in supermarkets or health food stores. However, the price is not very encouraging, however, it can be produced at home and, thus, you can save without compromising the well-being of the family.

How to include it in your diet

First of all, it must be said that it must be used in the right dose. Only a spoonful of this ingredient should be ingested daily, while the unregulated use of it can cause damage to the stomach lining. However, whether in salads or in a homemade detox recipe, you can enjoy the benefits of apple cider vinegar without fear, as long as you use it in moderation.

Extra tip for treating hair

Finally, we will describe a simple way to do natural hair reconstruction. Just wash your hair well, apply the vinegar and let it act for ten minutes. Then rinse and apply a mask of your choice. Soon after, remove the mask, condition and finish. Your hair will be silky and with an irresistible shine. Now that you’ve met all these apple cider vinegar benefitsyou can’t miss this wonder in your home.

