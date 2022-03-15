After Instagram blocking, VPN demand soars in Russia

Demand for VPNs, tools to bypass internet restrictions, has soared in Russia after the country blocked access to Meta’s main social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, data from a monitoring company showed.

Access to Instagram in Russia was cut as of Monday in response to Meta’s decision last week to allow people in Ukraine to post messages such as “death to Russian invaders”.

On the eve of the Instagram ban, demand for VPNs (virtual private networks), which encrypt data and hide a person’s location, rose 2,088% above the average daily demand in mid-February, according to the monitoring company. Top10VPN.

The demand for VPNs was already increasing in the region, as Russian and Ukrainian websites were victims of cyberattacks in the context of the war. Russia banned several VPN options in the past year, failing to block them outright, as part of a broader campaign that critics see as stifling internet freedom.

Also according to an analysis of data from Top10VPN, at least 203 news sites and 97 exchange and cryptocurrency sites are currently blocked in Russia.

How does a VPN work? Is it illegal?

VPNs (Virtual Private Network) create a direct channel between an access point (in this case, a computer or cell phone) and the destination address (a website, application or a database, for example), which is why they were first adopted by companies that sought corporate and secure networks.

The connection is no longer public — passing through servers of internet operators or companies like Google — and becomes private, using servers of the VPN company hired.

It would be like trying to get from point “A” to point “Z” by car, but the road directly connecting these two points is blocked. So you use other roads, go through other points and “dribble” the blockade of the main road.

Paid VPN services are usually pretty secure. In addition to storing your data, they guarantee a connection speed higher than that obtained when using the internet in a conventional way.

In the case of free VPNs, the problem is that these other points through which your connection data passes are usually quite vulnerable. Intermediate points along the way can be used to steal data, for example, says network infrastructure specialist Jefferson Castanheira.

VPN services themselves are not illegal. But depending on the type of use, you can commit infractions. For example, accessing content that is prohibited in Brazil, via streaming platforms, may be enough to have legal consequences.

*With information from Reuters and reporting by Rodrigo Lara.