Allies join G7 to withdraw Russia’s privileged treatment at WTO, says EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Nine other countries have joined the G7 to withdraw Russia’s privileged trade treatment after the Ukraine invasion, European Union trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

The G7 countries on Friday announced the revocation of Russia’s “most favored nation” status, paving the way for adopting higher tariffs on Russian imports than those applied to other WTO partners or banning certain Russian products altogether.

Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, said in a statement that Albania, Australia, Iceland, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia and South Korea would also stop agreeing to Russia’s “most favored nation” status.

Dombrovskis said the move deepened Russia’s position as a pariah in the eyes of the global community, adding that the Western group would also suspend Russian ally Belarus’ access to the World Trade Organization.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

