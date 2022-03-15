amid new attacks, delegations have conversation

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations took a “technical pause” in negotiations after today’s meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. It should resume on Tuesday (15). “A technical pause has been made in the negotiations until tomorrow,” Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak wrote in a message on Twitter.

The period will be used for debating points in working subgroups. “Negotiations continue…”, he added. Despite the dialogues, new attacks were recorded across the country on Monday, including in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

The Russians hit yet another TV tower in Ukraine this morning. This time the attack was on the town of Antopil, 15 km east of Rivne in the west of the country. According to local authorities, the attack left nine dead and nine injured. The head of the local administration, Vitaly Koval, told the press that “two missiles” hit the tower.

The Kremlin said today, through its spokesman Dmitry Peskov, that Russia “does not exclude the possibility” of taking full control of Ukraine’s major cities. The Russian government claims it has enough military might to fulfill its objectives in Ukraine without resorting to Chinese help.

The capital region will have a curfew between tonight and Tuesday morning. For the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russia is in the process of “regrouping to resume the offensive towards Kiev”. On Monday, the Russian government said it did not rule out taking “total control” of major Ukrainian cities.

Today, the conflict in Ukraine reaches its 19th day, with the Ukrainian government making more corridors to evacuate people and send supplies to regions affected by the action of Russian forces. In areas dominated by separatists, such as Donetsk, there are also reports of attacks. According to the UN (United Nations), Ukraine already has 2.8 million refugees.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Russia had attacked 24 health facilities and thousands of people were without water and electricity in Ukrainian cities.

Guterres said the impact of the attacks on civilians was “reaching terrifying proportions”.

Representatives of Ukraine and Russia again discussed the situation between the countries at a meeting today Image: Playback/Twitter/Podolyak_M

new meeting

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia held a new round of talks this Monday in virtual format. This was the fourth round of debates. “Communication is taking place, but it is difficult,” Podolyak wrote. Ukraine wants “peace, ceasefire, immediate troop withdrawal and security guarantees”.

The Ukrainian aide said earlier that “although Russia realizes the absurdity of its aggressive actions, it still has the illusion that 19 days of violence against peaceful cities is the right strategy.” For Podolyak, “the reason for the discord is very different political systems”.

Yesterday, an attack on a military area near Ukraine’s border with Poland, a country that is part of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), caused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to once again demand a no-fly zone. in the country. Today, military exercises involving NATO were held in Norway.

This and other demands are expected to appear in Zelensky’s virtual speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, as announced today by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote a message on Twitter today “for those abroad in fear of being ‘dragged into World War III'”.

“We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all the weapons we need. Apply more sanctions to Russia and isolate it completely. Help Ukraine to force [o presidente russo, Vladimir] Putin to fail and you will avoid a bigger war,” he said. Ukraine says 90 children have already been killed in the conflict.

In a statement released around 3:30 pm [horário de Brasília], Fox News published a statement that correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded during an attack in a Ukrainian city. “Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while picking up news outside of Kiev, Ukraine,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

The broadcaster said it did not have many details, but that the journalist is hospitalized. “The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and neighboring regions is our top priority and extremely important,” said Suzanne.

Attack on Kiev

A building in the Ukrainian capital was hit around 5 am local time (0 am in Brasília), according to the country’s emergency service. Apartments went up in flames. Two hours later, rescuers found a body.

Another death was reported by the Kiev city hall. It resulted from the fall of rocket debris on a road in Kurenivka, in the capital.

Rocket debris landed on a road in Kurenivka, Kiev, killing at least one person, according to the capital’s mayor. Image: Kiev Regional Administration

“Russian occupiers continue to accumulate troops and equipment, bombing housing projects and critical infrastructure,” he said. Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kiev’s regional military administration, on the situation in the region surrounding the capital.

The Kiev area will have a curfew between 8pm today and 7am tomorrow local time.. The regional administration asked for the minimum use of light during this period.

Missile attack on buildings in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, leaves injured Image: Reproduction/Facebook/MNS.GOV.UA

Deaths in separatist area

Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, said a Ukrainian attack on Monday left at least 20 dead and nine wounded in the city center.

On its Telegram account, the territorial defense of Donetsk published photos showing bloodied bodies on a street, among rubble. The message claims that the air defense of the separatist region intercepted a Ukrainian missile and the “shrapnel” hit victims.

The Russian Defense Ministry also criticized the attack, which would have been carried out with “a tactical Tochka-U missile”, fired at a residential area of ​​the city of Donetsk. “The use of such weapons in a city where there are no checkpoints shooting by the Armed Forces, that is, obviously against the civilian population, is a war crime.”

Other attacks

There was also an attack on Zhytomyr, a city located 150 kilometers west of Kiev. Administrative buildings were hit by missiles, according to the emergency service. About 7 buildings were damaged. Initial reports point to four people injured.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, an airstrike hit a four-story residential building, according to the emergency service. So far, there is no information about injuries. Kharkiv is 480 kilometers east of Kiev and has been a constant target of attacks by Russian forces.

Image: UOL Art

TV tower hit

A television signal transmission tower was damaged after an attack in Rivne, 340 kilometers west of Kiev, according to Ukraine’s Special Communications and Information Protection service. According to authorities, nine people were killed and nine others were injured in the attack.

“Experts are already doing everything possible to resume broadcasting Ukrainian TV channels,” says the service’s statement, which recalls that the population can also have access to television channels via satellite and transmissions via the Internet or cable.

A transmitter was also hit in Stavyshche, 140 kilometers south of the capital. “Russian troops will continue to bomb civilian infrastructure in the Kiev region,” the Kiev regional administration said. So far, there are no reports of casualties.



Runners

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk announced this Monday’s humanitarian corridors.

In the Kiev region, there are routes from Bogdanovka, Nova Bogdanovka, Peremoha and Bobryk to Brovary, and from Gostomel, Nemishayeve, Vorzel and Dmytrivka to Belogorodka.

In the Luhansk area in the east of the country, a corridor runs from Severodonetsk, Popasna and Gorskoe to Slavyansk.

Further south, there will be a route between Zaporozhzhia and Mariupol. According to Vereshchuk, the convoy with humanitarian cargo will try to head towards Mariupol via Berdyansk.

Russia and China

Russia – which has criticized economic sanctions imposed by several countries – has asked China for military and economic help for the war in Ukraine, according to US media. The US government warned the Chinese yesterday of “serious consequences” if they support Moscow. Beijing reacted on Monday with outrage to the information, but did not specifically deny it.

China has not directly condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and has repeatedly blamed NATO’s “eastward expansion” for heightening tensions between Kiev and Moscow, one of Putin’s main demands. China insisted last week that friendship with Russia remains “rock solid” and also expressed a desire to act as a mediator to end the war.

(With Reuters and AFP)