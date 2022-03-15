Antonov factory in Kiev, where the second An-225 is located, is attacked by Russia

Antonov factory in Kiev, where the second An-225 is located, is attacked by Russia

photo: Antonov


Antonov’s series production plant, formerly called AVIANT, located in Kiev, was bombed by Russian forces on Monday morning. Images circulating on social media, along with reports from international media, show that the bombings caused great destruction, although the extent of the damage is not yet known.

According to a publication by AFP on Twitter, Kiev City Hall reports two dead and a few dozen evacuees from the facility, which remains under shelling. The factory is yet another important facility of the aircraft manufacturing company to come under attack during the war.

In the tweet below, are the first images of the attack (wait for it to load).

A second recording shows the perspective on the ground (wait until it loads)


Antonov AN-225

At the end of February, the first and only example of the Antonov AN-225, the largest plane in the world, was destroyed in its hangar at Gostomel Airport, 25 kilometers northwest of Kiev. The second copy, unfinishedis located right at the Antonov Serial Production Plant (see image below).

Since independence in 1991, Antonov has certified and marketed Soviet-era and newly developed models for sale in new markets outside the former Soviet sphere of influence. New models introduced into series production and delivered to customers include the Antonov An-140, Antonov An-148 and Antonov An-158 regional aircraft.

Antonov Factory – Google Maps


