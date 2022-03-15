Are you going to cut something out of your diet? Here’s how to take it more lightly – 03/13/2022

I am not in favor of a diet full of restrictions. However, serious cases of health problems that require a change in diet, such as diabetes, hypertension, hepatic steatosis (liver fat) and other more severe diseases, require an initial approach that eliminates and restricts the consumption of certain foods.

In clinics, it is common for the patient to arrive with a pathological complaint, that is, it was medically indicated, suffered some acute damage to their health or is one step away from developing serious diseases. In view of this, the person knows that some more drastic measures will have to be taken —because of the urgency of the case, I am not talking here about cases of changes in habits and reeducation for the prevention of diseases in the long term, but of individuals who There are already symptoms, warning signs and biochemical tests that show that your health needs to be restored as soon as possible.

For these people, there must be a more targeted and restrictive approach, as the effects are acute and the time for action is shorter compared to those who are preventing a possible disease in the long term, but still without signs of damage to the body.

You may have already known someone with “pre-diabetes”, a diagnosis given to those who are at all increased risks for having diabetes, but it still cannot be classified with the disease and, if you take a quick approach to changing habits, you can reverse the condition. This occurs with many other diseases and syndromes, therefore, the work together of doctors, nutritionists, physical education professionals and even psychologists is so important.

When this patient seeks help and follow-up from the specialist, he begins a journey of restrictions and very significant changes in his behavior, so that that routine proposal has adherence and generates the changes in metabolism necessary to control the problem.

If you are not committed to following what has been proposed, it may be that the reversal of the person’s health status is not so effective. So that this doesn’t happen, I’ve separated some tips on how you can face a phase of food restriction in a lighter way.

make lists

Make important notes on a small to-do list. Separate this list into two sides, reporting to the professional what you should do and what you are willing to do. By being aware of how much you are willing to commit, even before starting what is proposed, you will be preparing more realistically for what you will have to face and will be able to adopt more assertive changes.

A simple example is to put on the list of things you should do to remove sugars from food, but also describe actions necessary for this, such as replacing the sugar in coffee with milk for natural sweetener and cinnamon; choose to consume sweeter fruits by adding oats and seeds to please your sweet taste, etc.

Establish light and simple rules with your family

It’s challenging to start a war at home, modifying everyone’s food to suit just one person. Don’t let it get to the point where some family members have to eat something hidden from you for your goal to be achieved. This is a losing fight.

When facing this phase of restriction, talk to your family members to establish rules that are simple to apply in everyone’s lives. Temporarily giving up certain attitudes will not be painful for anyone if everyone is in common agreement and in tune. Talk to them about your new routine, which needs to change your diet at many points and that, from that moment on, you want collaboration to be present, as it is a matter of health.

Avoid maximizing the moment

You know the popular saying: ‘life goes on’? That’s exactly it. You don’t have to talk about ‘restrictive eating’ everywhere you go, with everyone you meet.

It may seem silly, but by mentioning at every moment that what you are going through is a martyrdom, painful, difficult or challenging, you will be reinforcing to yourself that everything is lost, that everything is complicated, that you will not make it – and you end up getting lost. become a victim of something that doesn’t need to be victimized.

In addition to victimization, it can start to feel like every pleasure in your life revolves around eating, that it all revolves around a single moment you’re having. Let’s compare it to a debt in the bank. You don’t talk everywhere and to everyone you meet that you have a financial problem. This is just for you and people close to you.

In your healthiest eating plan it’s the same. Just work it out with yourself and vibrate with every victory you achieve, then yes, mentioning it to your friends and loved ones. Vibrating for achievements is more pleasurable than complaining all the time.

Rest assured it’s not forever

Restrictions are not forever, but if you don’t reverse the situation now and relearn how to relate well to food and healthier living habits, keeping your health up to date to greatly reduce the risks of developing diseases, restriction may come. at some point forever, with the help of continuous medication.

A direct and well-executed approach now will ensure that, from now on, you will live with more balance and without excesses, neither consumption nor restriction.