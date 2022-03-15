As bombs sound, Bellator champion talks about war in Ukraine: “They’re not saving us” | combat

After declaring that he would remain in Ukraine to defend his country, fighter Yaroslav Amosov, current Bellator welterweight champion, updated his followers about his current state and the war against Russia’s invasion of the country. In a video posted on social media, the Ukrainian speaks to his audience as the sounds of gunfire and bombs echo in the background.

– I wanted to say – well, I wanted to repeat – that a lot of people talked about this special operation. “You (Russians) are not saving us. We are defending ourselves. Russian troops have entered our territory and they say they are saving us? It is very interesting to me, who did you save in this house? And this is just part of it. bomb orphanages and ordinary homes. They shoot civilians. Terrible things are happening. I don’t understand people who don’t believe what is happening in our country, watch their TVs and think that everything is OK here. They believe that you (Russians) are saving us. You’re not saving us. I don’t know how the people of Ukraine will forgive Russia for what they did to our country. And it’s still far from over,” Amosov said.

In Russia, a recently introduced law makes what it calls “false war reports” a crime, which can be punished with up to 15 years in prison. On Monday, a woman broke into a broadcast on Channel One, Russia’s main TV station, to protest the war. Channel One is accused by opponents of the war as a state tool to broadcast their version of the conflict, which would be a “special operation to denazify” Ukraine.

1 of 2 Yaroslav Amosov talks to his followers in a video posted on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Yaroslav Amosov talks to his followers in a video posted on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Amosov also showed faith in the victory against Russia and pride in his country.

– Many people are dying. I don’t know how they can tell a person who lives in Ukraine what is happening here. I see it with my own eyes, I can hear it – well, I think you can hear it too. Our country will defend itself, our country will win. Our people are united and our country is the best in the world – concluded the fighter.

Yaroslav Amosov has his first belt defense at Bellator scheduled for May 13 in London against Michael Page. So far, the fight has not been canceled or postponed.