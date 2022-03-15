At least 20 dead in Ukrainian attack in Donetsk, separatists say

posted on 03/14/2022 08:16 / updated on 03/14/2022 08:17



(credit: Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, said on Monday that a Ukrainian attack had left at least 16 dead and more than 20 wounded in the center of this large industrial city.

On its Telegram account, the territorial defense of Donetsk published photos showing bloodied bodies on a street, among rubble.

At first, the account stated that 20 people died in the attack. A few minutes later, the local Ministry of Health reported on Telegram a balance of 16 dead and 23 wounded.

AFP was unable to confirm the figures with independent sources.

According to the territorial defense of Donetsk, the air defense of the breakaway region intercepted a Ukrainian missile and the “shrapnel” hit the victims.

Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin told Russian television it was a missile that contained submunitions, banned by more than 100 countries but not Russia or Ukraine.

“If (the missile) had not been shot down, the number of victims would have been even higher,” Pushilin said.

He said those affected were waiting at a bus stop and others were waiting in front of an ATM to withdraw money.

Donetsk separatists, supported militarily by Moscow, have been fighting Kiev since 2014. Insurgent forces participate in the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.