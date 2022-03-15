Baleia enters under boat with tourists and takes them on a ride; see the video

A gray whale gave a small speedboat a lift by moving it out of the water off the coast of Mexico. Footage of what appeared to be an unexpected prank was shared on social media by the tourists in attendance and the website ViralHog.

The episode took place on Tuesday (8), off the coast of Guerrero Negro, in Baja California Sur, when passengers were surprised to feel an impulse on the boat and noticed the presence of a whale resting under the underside of the boat.

The huge marine mammal gently lifted the speedboat onto its back and pushed it towards the sea, a moment described by tourists as fun – despite the danger.

In an interview with The New York Post, American tourist Lorry Barra, who witnessed the whale’s performance, said: “I’ve been there many times and this has never happened!”

According to Lorry, the adventure took place in a whale breeding lagoon, where tourists can take a boat ride to observe them and, to some extent, interact with them. Before moving the speedboat, the gray whale was playing with passengers trying to get its attention.

“She was having a great time coming up to us to ask for food and kisses,” Lorry added of the approximately 30-ton animal. Then the “nice” whale apparently reciprocates the visitors’ friendliness by pushing the boat.

“She’s taking us for a ride,” said the tourist in the footage, who can be seen putting her hand in the water as the whale propels the vessel. “I can’t believe this,” she added.

The footage ends with the huge marine mammal descending into the depths of the lagoon it came from.

“Twice she lifted our boat gently on her back and swam with us. She was fast enough to make a trail through my fingers,” he said. “She waved at me with her pectoral fin as she let go of our boat. She almost touched my hand.”

On the other hand, an unusual ride was not the only charming attitude of the whale during its interaction with humans, according to another witness of the episode.

A tourist who was on the same speedboat as Lorry commented in another social media post that the colossal creature stared gently at him underwater. “She turned to look at me a few times and we had a soul-to-soul experience between two mammals,” he reported.