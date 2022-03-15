Biden’s approval rating rises 5 points after Ukraine invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having a positive effect on the popularity of US President Joe Biden. At least at this stage, according to CNN. In late February, before the invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s approval rating was at one of the lowest points of his presidency.

Then, on February 24, Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine and Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Subsequently, some polling centers, notably the one at Marist College/NPR/PBS NewsHour, indicated that Biden’s pass rate rose by five percentage points.

However, analyzing all polls taken after the invasion of Ukraine began, CNN concluded that the rise in Biden’s popularity was slighter than Marist estimated.

On average, Biden’s approval rating is 42%, up two percentage points from the average poll taken before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US president’s approval rating for the conflict in Ukraine is higher than his overall approval rating, and not enough to reverse the downward trend in his popularity as president. On average, his disapproval rate is 51%.

Also, historically, these rises in presidents’ approval ratings related to conflicts in which the United States is not involved are commonplace and small.

Most polls point out that Americans are more concerned about inflation and the economy than the war in Ukraine. It remains to be seen what impact the upcoming polls will have on Biden’s popularity, with rising fuel prices likely to have an adverse effect on the US president’s approval rating.