Bleach: Brave Souls is a surprise release on the PS Store for PS4; free

The PS4 version of the free 3D action game, Bleach: Brave Souls, was released by surprise on the PS Store by KLab. See details below.

Bleach: Brave Souls was released for iOS and Android in July 2015, followed by PC via Steam in August 2020. The game has been downloaded over 60 million times.

The PS4 version has trophies (see the list), but there is no platinum.

Description:

More than 60 million downloads worldwide!

Tite Kubo’s anime and manga series Bleach comes to life in this 3D hack-and-slash action game! The game faithfully reproduces the story of the Bleach anime, Shonen Jump manga and novels in loving detail with fantastic graphics and action gameplay.

Immerse yourself in the action-packed world of BLEACH

From the human-inhabited world of the living to Soul Society, home of the Soul Reapers and the spirits of the dead, the dark realm of Hueco Mundo, where the evil spirits known as Hollows reside, and the depths of Hell, the final resting place of sinners, Bleach’s infinitely imaginative universe is recreated in high quality 3D graphics. Relive all your favorite scenes and special techniques from the hit anime!

EASY TO PLAY HACK-AND-SLACH ACTION

Relive the anime in story missions, form Guilds with your friends and climb the leaderboards, enjoy PvE with up to three other players in co-op missions, or take on an even greater challenge with a variety of special types of super-difficult missions. Team up with your favorite characters and experience Bleach again!

A CAST OF COLORFUL CHARACTERS

Your favorite characters from the 13 Squads of Court Guards, Sword, Xcution, Stern Ritter, and the Thousand Year Blood War are all here! Unleash Ichigo’s Getsugatensho, Aizen’s Kyoka Suigetsu, Byakuya’s Senbonzakura Kageyoshi, and all of Bleach’s other epic moves, all voiced with amazing animations!

ENTER THE ARENA

Go online and participate in epic 3v3 battles with players from all over the world in real time!

In some regions, you have the option to choose a World (server) at the start of the game. However, there is no difference between the different servers, except for the languages ​​offered and some purchasable items.

recommended for

– Fans of the original Bleach anime and Shonen Jump manga who want to relive the story of Bleach!

– Bleach fans who want a new way to enjoy the universe they love!

– Anyone who wants to recap the story of Bleach ahead of the long-awaited release of the Thousand Year Blood War climactic arc anime!

– Bleach fans who want to enjoy new and original stories set in the Bleach universe!

– Anime and manga fans looking for an action-packed game with a deep and immersive setting!