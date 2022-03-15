Brazil stays out of trade alliance against Russia at WTO – 03/15/2022

The Brazilian government did not join a project to increase economic and commercial pressure on Russia. This Tuesday, an alliance formed by almost 40 countries announced that it would suspend Russia’s trade rights, in an unprecedented shakeup in the international system.

The alliance is led by the US and the 27 EU countries, plus Canada, Australia, Iceland, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, the UK and others.

High-level Itamaraty sources indicated that, at least for the time being, Brazil would not join the alliance.

In recent weeks, the Brazilian government has supported actions by Americans and Europeans in votes at the UN General Assembly, the Security Council and the Human Rights Council. But Itamaraty has used its speeches at these meetings to warn against the proliferation of unilateral sanctions against Russia, including pointing to the risk that the measure poses a threat to the world’s food supply.

Russia did not include Brazil among the countries considered as hostile and, in response to UOL, Moscow diplomacy stated that the Bolsonaro government “understands” the reasons that led the Kremlin to act in Ukraine.

In recent days, the Brazilian government’s assessment has been corroborated by international entities. The FAO itself has already warned that there is a risk that, with the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, the price of food will rise by 20%. The result would be an increase in world hunger.

Brazil, along with other Latin American countries, is even considering taking the issue to the UN food agency’s debate. The government wants to push for fertilizers, for example, to be excluded from the sanctions regime, on the grounds that the impact would be negative for agriculture in rich countries as well as food supplies in poorer countries.

In a joint statement, however, the 40 or so countries insisted that Russia’s isolation will not only be diplomatic, but will also translate concretely into the suspension of its trade rights.

“We WTO members stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the Russian Federation’s military attack on Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus,” the coalition said.

“We consider the actions of the Russian Federation to be an unprovoked and premeditated attack against a sovereign democratic state and a flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the fundamental principles of international peace and security,” he said.

“These actions seriously call into question the Russian Federation’s respect for all international institutions, disciplines and standards,” the countries allege.

“Together, we insist that the Russian Federation urgently stop military aggression and immediately withdraw its troops. We are firmly convinced that the Russian Federation must be held accountable and stop undermining democracy, global stability and international law,” they declare.

The group, however, makes it clear that the conviction will not be limited to the statement. “We will take all measures, as WTO members, that each of us deems necessary to protect our essential security interests. These may include actions in support of Ukraine, or actions to suspend concessions or other obligations towards the Russian Federation, such as such as the suspension of most-favoured-nation treatment of products and services from the Russian Federation”, they highlight.

“Furthermore, in light of Belarus’ material support for the actions of the Russian Federation, we consider that its membership process is suspended and it will not participate in any membership-related work.”