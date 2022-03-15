“Brazil wants to force you to be a mother”, says young woman who tries to have tubal ligation through SUS





Bill passed by the Chamber of Deputies overturns mandatory husband authorization for wife to have tubal ligation Photo: Cris Faga/ AE

Even before turning 25 – the minimum age required by the current law to perform tubal ligation – Gabriela*, had already decided not to have children. The day after her birthday, she looked for one of the three basic health units that is close to where she lives, in the capital of São Paulo, to request the procedure through SUS. After researching a lot about how to resort to denials of care and two health posts later, she managed to start the procedures for performing the surgery at the UBS in Jardim Miriam. In 2020, the number of authorizations to perform the procedure in the country fell by half compared to the previous year, as shown by SUS data.

The process involved a lot of research, exchanges with other women about the procedure in Facebook groups, conversations with the health center staff, a written request about denial of access to care, more than 60 days of waiting to get a response, dozens of calls and visits to the clinic to secure a place in the family planning group. “At the health center, they told me that a single boy of my age had managed to have a vasectomy, even without having children. I knew it would be a much more bureaucratic process for me, but possible”, she evaluated.

In addition to the entire bureaucratic process to try to prevent access to care (she had to go through a consultation with the nursing and social assistance team more than once before being referred to family planning meetings, an unusual flow), the young woman reports the abuses of the medical team to try to convince women – especially single women without children – not to undergo the procedure. “My gynecologist said: ‘what if you meet Don Juan and he wants to have children?’, as if I had to give birth as a gift to a man. After all that, I had to go back to the clinic along with my mother. documents as a witness and I was able to access the list of preparatory exams for the procedure”, he said. For the young woman, the current law and the way women are guided is extremely sexist. “Since I was 18 I knew that I didn’t want to be a mother, but I have the impression that we are encouraged to live a compulsory motherhood. Many mothers report very traumatic pregnancies and births in family planning, with risk for them and for the babies. They are women who had no choice earlier”, he highlights.





According to current legislation, women aged 25 or over or with at least two children can request tubal ligation, with the express consent of their spouse. Photo: iStock/ Igor Alecsander

Post childbirth

Housewife Aline Lima da Silva, 33, knew she wanted to have just two children, but ended up being a mother of three. Only after the birth of her last child, in 2021, was she able to have the tubal ligation performed through SUS. “I had three normal deliveries, so I couldn’t have the surgery as soon as I had my last child. I had to wait a few months and request the process at the health center. As I already had three children and over 25 years old, it wasn’t difficult. the only thing is that I needed my husband’s authorization. At the time I didn’t think about how oppressive this is, because he also had a vasectomy and I signed authorization for him. But then I stopped to think and the woman has no free choice. She is forced to have a child not to have more children. Brazil forces you to be a mother and that is absurd”, she defended.

Legislation

Law No. 9,263, of January 12, 1996, which deals with family planning, currently only allows surgery right after delivery in case of cesarean sections. In addition, the patient must be at least 25 years old, with at least two children and authorization from the partner. The law does not clearly describe it, but single women must present a letter signed by a witness and notarized. This month, the Chamber of Deputies approved bill 7364/2014 that revokes the need for authorization for the voluntary sterilization of women, in addition to lowering the minimum age for performing the procedure to 21 years and the possibility of performing sterilization during the childbirth. The text was forwarded to the Senate and, if approved, will be valid for the SUS and private network.







In groups on social networks, women exchange information and report difficulty in achieving tubal ligation without facing bureaucracy in Brazil Photo: Nadezhda Moryak/ Pexels

*At the request of the interviewee, we only publish the first name.