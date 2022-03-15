Brazilian reveals escape after attack

A Brazilian who was part of the military base of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, which was hit yesterday (13) by a Russian air attack in the Lviv region, spoke, in a video posted on social media, of the flight to Poland after the bomber.

On social media, shooting instructor from Paraná, Tiago Rossi, 28, showed his routine in Ukrainian territory. A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), he also reproduced denialist messages, favorable to military intervention, arms policy and homophobic publications. After the bombing, Rossi blocked his Instagram profile from strangers.

The attack on the military base left at least 35 people dead, according to the Ukrainian government. Russia said the attack killed “up to 180 foreign mercenaries” and destroyed much of the weaponry supplied by Western countries.

Rossi, who said he volunteered with the Ukrainian army, said he lived at the base in Starychi, near Lviv. The Yavoriv Military Camp, the target of the bombing, is about 25 kilometers from Ukraine’s border with Poland, where he said he fled.

To the UOL Brazilian fighters in Ukraine confirmed that he was at the base, but escaped after the first attack.

According to the video posted by Rossi, the first attack took place around 3:00 am on Sunday (22:00 pm on Saturday by Brasília time). “A fighter jet came and released a missile. We ran out into the woods,” he said.

Rossi reports that the fighters reassembled after the first attack, to check for any casualties in the unit. “They blew up the whole part of the magazine [local onde ficar armazenadas as armas]from the medical center, ended it all.”

He then claimed to have been instructed to leave the site “as soon as possible” after making contacts with people outside the unit, without mentioning who they were. “I spoke to the legion commander, told them we were going to leave. They wanted to stay at the base,” Rossi said in the video.

When he was already close to the border with Poland, Rossi said he had been informed of another attack. “Russian bombing came back and just wiped out the base. They killed everyone who was there. And thank God I got out. We’re here in Poland now.”

At the time of making the video, Rossi said he was with other fighters on a bus in Poland and revealed his intention to return to Lviv to help rescue fleeing Ukrainian refugees.

This is very serious. I had no idea what a war was. We made the decision to leave at the right time. We are going to a place to rest to return to combat”

Tiago Rossi, Brazilian combatant

‘This is war, not Disney’

Another Brazilian from the same unit as Rossi, who reported to UOL that he had left the place hours before the attack due to a mission in the capital Kiev, confirmed the casualties. “I lost friends there.”

Former Brazilian army soldier, Leanderson Paulino, 27, from Pernambuco, spoke with UOL after the bombing and wanted to send a message to his compatriots who intend to enlist with the Ukrainian troops, even without the proper training required to participate in the conflict: “Here It’s war. Stop coming around thinking it’s Disney. We shoot targets that retaliate with rocket fire from armored vehicles. I get threats every day from the Russians.”

He further said that a Russian spy was captured inside the Ukrainian military base before the attack. “They’re scattered all over.”

Bolsonarista and defender of military intervention

In a March 2021 post on his Facebook profile, shooting instructor Tiago Rossi called for a demonstration in support of military intervention in Brazil and against the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

He also posted a denialist message in relation to preventive measures against covid-19 in June 2021, when reproducing a report in which President Jair Bolsonaro defends the end of the mandatory use of masks.

Rossi also republished a homophobic interview given by former conservative deputy Enéas Carneiro, who died in May 2007.

Amid numerous photos with guns, Rossi even published an image from October 2019 next to a friend, when he was hospitalized after being hit by an electrical shock. In the image, he makes the traditional gesture of support for the arms policy in the country with his hands.

O UOL sent messages on their profiles on social networks, but received no response until the publication of this report.

Pause in negotiation and humanitarian corridors

Today, Russian and Ukrainian delegations paused ceasefire negotiations after meeting to address the invasion. The conversation should resume this Tuesday (15).

Ukraine confirmed this morning the opening of ten humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from risk areas and refueling the city of Mariupol, which is without water and electricity.

The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that, to date, 18 million people in Ukraine have been victims of the war against Russia. Of this total, 6.7 million are considered internally displaced, according to the entity.

In recent weeks, around 1 million children and teenagers have fled Ukraine to try to escape the attacks provoked by the Russian invasion, according to the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Save the Children.