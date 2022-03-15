Brent Oil Falls Below $100; international stocks fall | Economy

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday, falling to a two-week low, amid expectations of slower demand as China’s economic growth slows and progress in Russian ceasefire talks. and Ukraine.

At around 9 am (Brasília time), Brent crude was trading down 7.17% at US$99.24 a barrel, and the WTI oil contract was down 7.70% at US$ $95.08 a barrel.

The day before, Brent dropped $5.77, or 5.1%, to close at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. crude (WTI) dropped $6.32, or 5.8%, to close at $103.01.

“Expectations of positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations have bolstered hopes of easing the squeeze on the global oil market,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“The new lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in China have also raised concerns about slower demand,” he said.

Brent has lost nearly $40 since hitting $139.13 a barrel on March 7. US crude has fallen by more than $30 since hitting its highest level since 2008 of $130.50 a barrel about a week ago.

Asia’s major stock markets closed sharply lower on Tuesday as a surge in Covid-19 cases in China threatened prospects for the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange ended the session down 6.20%, while the Shanghai Stock Exchange recorded a retracement of 4.95%, hampered by the significant drop in the values ​​of technology companies due to the confinement of the Chinese city of Shenzhen, a technological center. . In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 6.20%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the session with a slight increase of 0.15%.

Markets have also reacted to possible sanctions against China if Beijing responds to Russia’s request for military and economic aid for the war in Ukraine.

The European market also started the day lower. At around 9:00 am (Brasília time), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was down 1.27%, the Paris stock exchange was down 1.30% and the Madrid stock exchange was down 0.22%. The London Stock Exchange was down 0.88%.