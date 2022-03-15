British court rejects WikiLeaks founder Assange’s appeal against his extradition to the US | World

The 50-year-old Australian faces at least 18 criminal charges in the US, including a breach of the espionage law and conspiracy to hack into government computers.
- Understand how and why Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy
According to the lawyer representing the US, Assange will not be subjected to special measures nor will he be detained at the feared very high security prison ADX Florence, in Colorado.
The Americans ask for the extradition of Julian Assange on account of a mass leak of confidential documents – released on the WikiLeaks platform.
James Lewis, a lawyer representing the US government, assured that Assange will receive the necessary medical care and will be able to request to serve his sentence in Australia, his country of origin.
May 1: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange shows his fist raised from a van window as he arrives at a courthouse in London, before being sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for failing to meet the conditions of his 2012 parole when took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden – Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
Considered by supporters to be a victim of attacks on freedom of expression, Assange spent seven years living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
After this period, he was arrested by the British authorities and has been in a maximum security penitentiary in England for more than two years.
In January of this year, the US even had a new extradition request denied by the UK justice that claimed there was a risk of Assange committing suicide.
The Australian, who has the support of several press freedom organizations, has published about 700,000 confidential military and diplomatic documents.
In the United States, he could face a sentence of 175 years in prison.