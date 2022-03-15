Cabo is expelled from the PM for posting photos doing exercises and at social events while on sick leave

On 03/15/2022 6:37

The Military Police expelled from their ranks, on the last 12th, corporal Andressa Christine Medeiros dos Santos, 33 years old, assigned to the Peacekeeping Police Coordination (CPP). The now ex-agent is accused of, while enjoying medical leave for health treatment, participating in various social events and sharing a routine of heavy physical training on their own networks. The decision to exclude, published in an internal bulletin of the corporation, classifies the PM’s conduct as a “serious disciplinary transgression”.

The document obtained by EXTRA describes that, on July 27, 2018, Andressa was the victim of a gunshot wound to her left foot, which was not considered an “act of service”. She was then removed “from work activities in order to recover from the injury”. However, on August 30, just over a month after her departure, the cable “posted a video on her social page performing physical exercises at the gym”.

“It is worth mentioning that, on December 9 and 30, 2018, the reviewee participated in the events Feijoada de Coroação da Rainha and Encontro da Banda Amigos da Barra, an occasion in which he appears dancing and wearing high shoes”, continues the text published in the newspaper. bulletin, also emphasizing that, at the time, Andressa “was on Leave for Health Treatment at the Corporation’s orthopedics clinic”. According to the document, while lining up social activities and posting photos even as the muse of the band Amigos da Barra during Carnival, the policewoman lined up three periods of leave of one month each.

In January 2019, Andressa was allowed to return to work, but in the “fit B” category, with restrictions for physical exercises and long standing. Even so, she returned to participate in Amigos da Barra events on the 13th and 27th of that month. “Through images”, points out the bulletin, it was observed that the PM was “without apparent injuries”, “dancing with high-heeled shoes” and exercising “the position of muse of the aforementioned band”. For the PM, by acting in this way, she demonstrated “bad faith and disloyalty to the state military administration”.

The bulletin also recalls an earlier episode, which took place before the shooting in the foot. In May 2016, Andressa was considered “definitely unfit for military police service”, due to an “incurable disease” not specified in the text. A month later, she was again considered “category A fit”, when there is no restriction for the service. On the occasion, the corporal presented a “civil medical report that attested to an improvement in her clinical condition”, says the document, noting that the agent “went from being permanently incapable to fit category A in just 30 days”.

In a note, the Military Police reported that the “former police officer was licensed ex officio” for not presenting “conduct in accordance with the premises of the state military administration, being on medical leave in repeated periods, but maintaining a routine of social and social events”. physical exercises not consistent with the reported health status”. Andressa had joined the corporation more than a decade ago, in 2010, at age 21.

Sought on a social network in which she has almost 2,000 followers, the former agent did not respond to EXTRA’s contact. In her profile, where pictures of Andressa prevail at social events, at the beach, at the pool or at the gym, she presents herself as a dancer and athlete. The only record wearing a corporate uniform is from April 7, 2020: “I am not limited to being the result of everything I wanted and conquered, a good part of me is the sum of what I lost”, she philosophized at the time.

The most recent post is from last Sunday, March 13, the date on which she turned 33 – one day after the expulsion of the PM was made official. Wearing denim shorts, a golden top and sunglasses, revealing most of her many tattoos, Andressa showed little discomfort with the previous day’s decision: “The freedom to be able at 33 to be who I am”, she wrote. And she continued: “This is priceless, no paycheck pays”. The former corporal also sent a message to critics: “To my persecutors, print, print more”!