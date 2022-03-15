Cell phones will no longer have chargers in the box, says company

When Apple announced that it would no longer ship the charger with the iPhone, Samsung more than quickly pissed off the competitor, only to shortly later do the same thing with the Galaxy S and (the late) Note lines. Until then, it was thought that the company would maintain the strategy only with high-end cell phones and tablets, but this is not the case.

The Galaxy F23, an intermediate model initially launched in India, does not have the charger in the box, and according to information leaked by commercial partners, the same will apply to models in the Galaxy A line. In fact, Samsung is getting ready to stop offering the accessory in its entire mobile line.

The change was disclosed by insider Yogesh Brar, and the information published by the website Onsitego. The Galaxy F23 is a cell phone equipped with a Snapdragon 750G processor, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal space, a triple set of cameras on the back, a 5,000 mAh battery and Android 12. falls into the intermediate category.

It has a suggested price from 17,499 rupees in the model with 4 GB of RAM, about R$ 1,100 in direct conversion, but according to Brar, when checking the product packaging, it was found that the Galaxy F23 will not be sold with the charger, leaving users the option of either using old accessories, or buying a new one on their own.

Samsung’s move is not entirely isolated, in fact the Galaxy A13 5G, launched in December 2021 and a product considered to be a premium intermediate, from a line slightly above the Galaxy F line and below the Galaxy S, already comes without a charger and headphones. heard in the box.

Until then, the policy of not including the charger was restricted to the Galaxy S, Z Fold and Z Flip lines, changes that were adopted in 2021, months after Apple started the movement with the iPhone 12 line, while also removing the accessory from the older models. old ones that still sell.