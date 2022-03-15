Central Nacional Unimed closes partnership with Assefaz for health services

credit: Illustrative

Central Nacional Unimed (CNU) announced a partnership with Fundação Assefaz to offer greater access to health services to its beneficiaries. The agreement will provide medical and hospital care to 60,000 civil servants and their dependents served by the Foundation, which operates health plans for federal, state and municipal public agencies.

The partnership allows for the expansion of health care services and assistance in places where there is insufficient accredited network and medical specialties, or where there is a restriction in the capacity to act.

According to CNU’s commercial executive director, José Jorge Santos de Oliveira, Fundação Assefaz “becomes our biggest client with this contractual modality. The wish is that we can continue together in mutual cooperation, aiming at the best service and convenience”.

The partnership expands the diversification of types of portfolios for the national cooperative. The network assignment modality, used in the partnership with Assefaz, represents about 7.13% of the cooperative’s annual revenue of R$82 million. Assefaz now accounts for 40.4% of this portfolio and 8.55% for operating costs.

For the president of Central Nacional Unimed, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, the partnership also reflects on the entire service network of Unimed cooperatives.

“It is a pleasure for us to share with Assefaz some of the great differentials of Unimed cooperativism, such as capillarity and a wide service network, considered the second largest in the country”, said Coimbra “In the same way, we have strengthened our business model, generated revenue and strengthened the relationship with our partners, who indirectly provide medical care in 84% of the national territory”, he continues.

“We at Fundação Assefaz are confident that this new partnership will be successful, as we are aware of the solid work that Central Nacional Unimed has been developing over the years. Our intention is to guarantee service and offer an increasingly wide healthcare network, with professionals of excellence and without losing the quality of the services offered”, says Thiago Isola Braga, Health Director of the Foundation.