Check out 4 advanced techniques to gain muscle mass faster

Advanced bodybuilding techniques are suitable for people who already have a gym time, are dedicated to training and diet. The objective is to include a new stimulus to accelerate the achievement of the intended objectives.

When an untrained person enters the gym and is given proper guidance, rapid physique development is common. After the adaptation period, muscle mass increases, fat decreases and the individual is excited about all this.

However, after a certain time, evolution tends to come to a halt. This happens because your body has already gotten used to a certain type of training and has entered the so-called comfort zone.

To overcome stagnation, it is necessary to generate new training stimuli. And that’s where advanced bodybuilding techniques come in.

Coach and sports advisor, Leandro Twin, indicates four methods to try to accelerate muscle mass gain in the gym.

1 – Bi-set. “In the bi-set technique, we do two exercises in the same group, without breaks. For example: I do a bench press with as much weight as possible and, without rest, I do an incline bench press – also with as much weight as possible. As I drive them both to exhaustion, without a break, I rest for about a minute or two and then a series of bi-sets are told,” explains Twin.

Discover the other 3 methods indicated on the Saúde em Dia portal, a partner of metropolises.