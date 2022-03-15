Check out 7 little-known facts about Albert Einstein

Did you know that as a child, Einstein had speech and learning difficulties? See this and other curiosities below.

You don’t have to be the best student in the world to know that Albert Einstein is one of the great scientific names when it comes to Physics. Known for the famous Theory of Relativity, the German physicist revolutionized the way humanity perceives space and time and showed that, in fact, he deserves the title of genius.

Here are some interesting and little-known facts about the life of Albert Einstein:

Little Albert Einstein had a significant speech delay and was not able to communicate verbally until he was four years old; The physicist decided to leave Germany during the Nazi regime. The chosen destination was the United States, which ended up creating a buzz about the scientist’s true intentions, who was even considered a spy in favor of the United States — Germany even offered a reward of US$ 5,000 to anyone who captured him; World War II prompted Einstein to send a direct request to then US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. In the document, the scientist implored the United States to make an atomic bomb as soon as possible, fearing that the Nazis would have the same idea. Toward the end of his life, Einstein expressed regret over the letter and took a stand against the use of this type of nuclear weapon; Even though he was considered brilliant, it took more than 10 years after graduating to get a job as a university professor. The reason was his reputation for being undisciplined and rebellious; Albert Einstein was invited to become president of Israel, but he did not accept the position; A Nobel Prize winner, Einstein was not honored for his considerations on the Theory of Relativity, but for what he discovered about the photoelectric effect; After his death, his brain was stolen by a medical pathologist, who kept the genius’s thinking organ in a preserved location for over four decades. Later studies revealed that the physicist’s brain was 15% larger than average.

So, did you already know these facts about Albert Einstein? Which one surprised you the most?