check out everything that has changed

With the arrival of GTA 5 on the new generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series), many potential players may be wondering what, in fact, has changed.

In this matter, the The Enemy compiled the main changes available through the next generation versions. So, is it worth playing again?

resolution and performance

Let’s start with the technical aspects. While the PS4 and Xbox One version offered a single graphics mode with 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second, the new version offers three modes:

“Fidelity”, with native 4K and 30 fps;

“Performance”, with scaled 4K and 60 fps;

“Performance and Ray Tracing”, which offers scaled 4K, 60 fps and ray tracing, Ray Tracing. This mode only works on PS5 and Series X.

On Xbox Series S, which is the least powerful console of the three, you get “Loyalty” modes, with upscale 4K — thanks to a 2021 system update for the console — and “Performance,” running at 1080p. three consoles support better contrasts with “Large Dynamic Range”, which is HDR.

graphics and sound

Still on the visual side, the remaster also minimizes aliasing and improves lighting effects, water reflections, explosions and fire effects. In the city, vegetation, population and vehicular traffic are much denser, with many more elements on screen.

The textures of the models and the field of view, the “draw distance”, have been improved, as well as the loading times. Both loading between screens and switching characters are much faster thanks to the consoles’ SSDs.

As for sound, the new version supports 3D audio on the PS5, which can be enjoyed with Pulse headphones or even adjusting your TV in the console settings. For those who didn’t know, the Xbox Series also has this function, which is called Spatial Sound and works as a 360 degree sound simulation, with headphones or home theater. And, of course, it can be used in the new GTA V.

Gameplay and DualSense

There were also improvements in gameplay, with controls a little more responsive and with the default auto-aim more accurate. The PlayStation 5 specifically has its own perks.

On the DualSense controller, haptic feedback has specific vibrations that react to city weather, directional damage taken, explosions, and certain rough surfaces where you pass. When it’s time to attack, the adaptive triggers also make a difference by adding pressure to the R2 and L2 buttons. And, of course, the DualShock 4 light colors, which reacted to the events of the game, are also present in the DualSense.

Adaptive triggers also respond to the car we are driving. So if you really want to put the pedal to the metal for speed, you’re going to have to push R2 a little harder.

For those people who like to play obey the traffic laws while listening to the long Rockstar dialogues that go on inside the vehicles, this also helps to keep control of the speed. Then you don’t crash into other cars or fly away unless you really push yourself to go faster.

GTA Online

The biggest changes, when it comes to the game itself, are in GTA Online. Eventually, content updates will only be for the new generation, just like the migration from PS3/Xbox 360 to PS4/Xbox One. At the moment, the latest version already has some exclusive content: there’s a car shop, brand new cars, a new racing class and new time challenges.

Whoever buys the new version of GTA V will have access to the selection of careers and will earn 4 million dollars in the internal currency of the game to start investing in equipment. And those who are already a veteran will have the opportunity to completely restart the character.

Other quality of life changes in GTA Online: it has a new opening with a tutorial for new players, it is possible to skip the prologue of the story mode and go directly online and a menu with online activities displayed in a more practical way.

It is worth mentioning that GTA Online can now also be purchased separately.

Data transfer

If you’re a veteran, whether in Story mode or Online, don’t worry, because it’s possible to transfer data between generations. What’s more: anyone who uses Rockstar’s Social Club can even transfer saves from Xbox One to PS5 or from PS4 to Xbox Series. However, if you purchased in-game money in GTA Online, this money can only be transferred between consoles from the same manufacturer.

How to do this: open the last generation version, pause the game, go to the “Game” tab and select the option “upload saved game.” Then, just open the new version, pause, go again to the “Game” tab. There, you will see the option to download the data. However, be warned: if you transfer your character from GTA Online to the new version, the old version will be deleted. So, only transfer if you’re sure you won’t be playing on last-gen console anymore.

And the PC version?

For those who play GTA V on PC, unfortunately, there is no announcement about the arrival of this version for computers. But it’s worth remembering that it’s common for Rockstar to release things on consoles and a year later to release them on PC.