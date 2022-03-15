China confines nearly 30 million people over record Covid-19 outbreak

5,280 cases of infection with the new coronavirus were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic; 13 cities are in total isolation

EFE/ André Coelho Government determined scale of Covid-19 tests that had not been observed since the beginning of 2020



Nearly 30 million people were completely confined to the Chinain at least 13 cities, in addition to others in partial confinement, this Tuesday, 15, after the country recorded the biggest outbreak of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 5,280 cases of infection with the new coronavirus were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission (CNS). Jilin province, in the northeast of the country, was the most affected, with 3,000 more cases on Tuesday. The provincial capital Changchum is in total lockdown. The government has mandated a scale of testing that has not been observed since early 2020.

The country managed to contain infections after the first wave of the disease at the end of 2019 in the city of Wuhan with very tough restrictions, and while the world was experiencing alarming outbreaks, it managed to maintain low numbers of infections. However, in recent days, it has been facing new outbreaks of the disease, due to the Ômicron variant. This Tuesday is the sixth consecutive day that the balance of daily cases exceeds a thousand infections. The numbers recorded in the last few days are still low compared to other countries, but within the Chinese “Covid-19 zero” strategy, even the smallest focus is faced with severe measures. Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has recorded nearly 120,000 cases of Covid-19 and had 4,636 deaths. The last fatal victim of the disease was officially recorded in early 2021.

*With information from AFP