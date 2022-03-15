China decrees confinement in major cities and closes factories

The 17 million residents of the city of Shenzhen, southern China, were in confinement this Monday (14) due to an outbreak of covid-19 that forced the suspension of activities at an iPhone factory and prompted the imposition of restrictions on others. big cities like Shanghai.

Shenzhen authorities announced the new confinement on Sunday (13), after the detection in the city of outbreaks of the disease related to neighboring Hong Kong, where the virus causes a lot of damage.

This Monday, the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, Apple’s main supplier, announced the suspension of operations in Shenzhen, because the confinement affects the functioning of its factories.

Foxconn, which employs tens of thousands of people in the city, said it had moved production to other centers.

Shenzhen is one of ten cities in China that are currently under lockdown, along with Dalian, Nanjing and Tianjin near Beijing.

The authorities counted this Monday 2,300 new cases across the country. On Sunday, nearly 3,400 were reported, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Although the number of cases remains low compared to other countries, the balance of recent days is considerable in the context of China, where the authorities have applied a zero-tolerance policy with the pandemic since 2020.

In recent days, at least 26 employees from three provinces have been laid off for mismanagement during the epidemic, state media reported.

A health department official, Lei Zhenglong, told state broadcaster CCTV that more than 10,000 infections were reported in 10 provinces in March and warned that the situation “continues to evolve” in many places.

In Shenzhen, “we have recorded small outbreaks in neighborhoods and factories,” reported Huang Qiang, a local government official, before suggesting the need for “more precautions”.

– “Wait” – Photos shared with AFP by a resident of Shenzhen show the entrance to a residential complex blocked by large barriers.

Shares of tech companies tumbled on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, amid concerns about the impact of the virus’s spread in Shenzhen, home to Huawei and Tencent groups, as well as Foxconn’s biggest factory.

In Shanghai, China’s most populous metropolis, residential areas have been locked down, and authorities are working to avoid a blanket lockdown.

The city reported today 170 new cases of covid.

A businessman who owns four restaurants said it is difficult to face the restrictions.

“Policies are different in the neighborhoods,” he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I want to close one and keep the others open, and see what happens next. What else can I do but wait?”, he resigned himself.

In Jilin province (northeast), at least five cities have been under lockdown since the beginning of March, including the large industrial center of Changchun, where nine million inhabitants have been locked into their homes since Friday.

On Monday, the German group Volkswagen announced that due to an outbreak of covid-19, it had suspended production at three factories in Changchun until Wednesday, including two factories of the VW and Audi brands, as well as an auto parts production centre.

The three factories are jointly operated by the Chinese group FAW.

The emergence of the omicron variant puts its drastic approach in check, however, at a time when most of the planet chooses to live with the virus.

Virologist Zhang Wenhong defended this Monday that China still cannot relax the “covid zero” policy, despite the low death rate of the omicron.

“It is very important that China continues to adopt the zero covid strategy in the near future,” Zhang wrote on social media. “But this does not mean that we will permanently adopt the strategy of containment and large-scale testing,” she added.

