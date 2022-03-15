Civilians flee through 26 humanitarian corridors

posted on 03/15/2022 06:00



They left behind a horror movie set. More than 2 thousand bodies buried in mass graves; civilians locked in, in the darkness of their homes, with no heat; bombs falling over residential areas; residents forced to melt the ice or fetch the water accumulated on the roofs. After nearly two weeks of Russian military siege, hundreds of people managed to flee the nightmare that the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has become. At 1 pm yesterday (8 am in Brasília), at least 210 private cars left in convoy towards the city of Zaporizhzhia. Nearly 150,000 people have left Ukraine through humanitarian corridors since Russia began its invasion of the country.

“We have activated 26 humanitarian corridors. Thanks to them, the buses were able to evacuate a large number of people. We can say that it is about 150,000 people,” said the deputy director of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, quoted by the Interfax news agency. -Ukraine. These corridors are operating in the regions of Kiev, Sumy (350km northeast of the capital), Kharkiv (northeast of the country) and Zaporizhia (east), according to Tymoshenko. In addition, in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, two territories controlled by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, civilians also managed to flee the fighting using humanitarian corridors, he reported.

Just yesterday, 4,000 Ukrainians were successful in using the humanitarian corridors. Russian troops have been accused of bombing these escape routes — a violation of the law of war. If the convoy that left Mariupol was successful, the same was not the case with other cars with humanitarian aid that were taking the opposite route and trying to reach the city. Once again, they were blocked by Russian soldiers in Berdiansk, 85km from Mariupol, according to Ukrainian officials.

In conversations with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zolonsky, stressed the need to ensure the functioning of humanitarian corridors, especially in Mariupol.

Pregnant

Images of a pregnant woman being rescued from a maternity hospital in Mariupol, after Russian bombing, went around the world and became a symbol of the horrors of the war initiated by President Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, the Associated Press reported that the woman and the baby did not survive.

The pregnant woman was rushed to another hospital, right next to the front lines, where doctors worked to keep her alive after the baby was stillborn on Saturday, two days after the airstrike. Surgeon Timur Marin found the woman’s pelvis crushed and her hip disjointed. “More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother produced no results,” lamented Marin. “Both died.”

invaded mansions

Target of sanctions from the international community, Russian tycoons have also faced, in recent days, actions from protesters outraged at their alignment with the government of Vladimir Putin. In London, a group occupied, yesterday, a mansion that would belong to an “oligarch”, located in an upscale neighborhood. “We intend to use this building to take in refugees,” said one of the squatters.

Four protesters, three of them with their faces partially covered, took to one of the balconies and presented themselves under the name of the London Makhnovists, an anarchist group. They hung two banners — one blue, with the words “this property has been released” and the other red, saying “f.. Putin” — from two balconies of the imposing building in Belgrave Square. In one window, a Ukrainian flag stood out.

The mansion was surrounded by a police cordon and protected by half a dozen police vehicles. Situated near Hyde Park, the property is owned by a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. It is managed by Graham Bonham Carter, a British businessman, whose bank accounts were frozen earlier this month by a British court.

Carter looks after Oleg Deripaska’s UK portfolio. Deripaska was one of seven Russian millionaires targeted by sanctions announced last Thursday by the British government for ties to the Kremlin.

arrests

In Biarritz, France, three men were arrested for occupying a mansion owned by Putin’s former son-in-law. The invaders raised the Ukrainian flag. Kirill Shamalov’s mansion is situated in Alta Mira village. According to international media, the businessman was married to Yekaterina Tikhonova, the youngest of the Russian president.

In late February, the outside area of ​​a property in Anglet, near Biarritz, was destroyed. The house belongs to a non-commercial real estate company owned by Lyudmila, Putin’s ex-wife, and her current husband.