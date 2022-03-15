come to? Konami registers Pro Powerful Soccer and eFootball 2022 may be over

Last year, Konami caused controversy by abandoning the tradition of releasing its annual PES franchise football games to bet on the eFootball initiative, which in addition to being a free game, also expands the franchise to mobile devices. Unfortunately, the result was below expectations, with the title showing numerous bugs and graphics that did not match the current generation of consoles, not to mention the tragic delay in the contents of the expansion pack. Apparently, the company is already studying a new strategy and the name of this year’s game seems to have been revealed.

From information obtained from the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), we can assume that Konami has indeed given up on eFootball and is working on a completely new title. In the agency’s database, it was discovered that the company had registered the name Pro Powerful Soccer, in categories that classify it as a video game with online services. As we can see, the name does not have any reference to eFootball, a brand that until a few months ago Konami considered much more powerful than the more famous Pro Evolution Soccer. PPS, on the other hand, aims to partially restore the old PES – at least in name – which could erase the bitter taste left behind by eFootball.