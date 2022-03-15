Covid in China and war push oil below $100 and sink Asian stocks – 03/15/2022 – Market

On Tuesday (15), mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange hit their lowest levels since 2008, sinking Chinese shares to 21-month lows.

The performance follows a rise in Covid-19 cases, which threatens the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy and reignites fears of new bottlenecks in the global supply chain.

According to analysts interviewed by Reuters, the crisis in Ukraine was also weighing on sentiment, resurrecting fears about widening differences between Beijing and Washington. This week, the United States raised concerns about China’s alignment with Russia, prompting global investors to ditch overseas-listed Chinese stocks.

If Americans are suggesting that there is a risk that China will now support Russia, then the message is “either you are with us or against us,” a manager at a Hong Kong asset manager told the Financial Times, adding that “it has been a difficult journey [para] the markets this week”.

Market frustration with the country’s central bank’s decision not to cut a key interest rate also enters the equation. Most analysts had expected a 0.1 percentage point cut in the MLF rate, a medium-term lending instrument for financial institutions. However, the People’s Bank of China said it would keep interest rates at 2.85%.

“With the short-term outlook dimming on many fronts, we think it’s only a matter of time before [o banco central] resume its rate cuts,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior China economist at consultancy Capital Economics, told the Financial Times, who expects the central bank to cut rates by 0.2 percentage point in the first half of this year.

As a result, shares in China fell 5% on Tuesday (15), taking annual losses to close to 20%.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 4.6% to its lowest since June 15, 2020, while the Shanghai index fell 5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 5.7% to its lowest since Feb 12, 2016, with the China Enterprises Index down 6.6% to its lowest since Oct 29, 2008.

On Twitter, market analysts spoke of carnage, pointing out that Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis.

Oil falls below $100

Crude oil futures extended losses on Tuesday, operating below $100 a barrel. The rise in Covid-19 cases in China has fueled concerns about slower demand.

In addition, ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have eased fears of further supply disruptions.

Around 8:30 am, the barrel of Brent oil was down about 8%, operating at close to US$ 98, while the commodity traded in the US was quoted at US$ 94.30, with a decline of more than 8%.

Both contracts had already dropped more than 5% the day before.

Covid wave could disrupt global chains

The rise in infections recorded in China is likely to further compromise already frayed global supply chains. According to the New York Times, Chinese authorities are imposing restrictions on residents, closing factories and disrupting truck traffic.

The country has taken a zero-tolerance approach, which sets strict lockdowns and mass testing. As several of the country’s biggest industrial cities are battling outbreaks, these measures are taking a toll on Chinese factories and transport networks.

According to the American newspaper, the sanitary measures are interrupting the production of finished products, such as Toyota and Volkswagen cars and Apple iPhones, as well as components such as circuit boards and computer cables.

On Monday, the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, one of Apple’s main suppliers, suspended its operations at the technology center in the city of Shenzhen, which was confined by the Chinese government due to a new wave of contamination by Covid-19.

In addition, international freight costs, a problem that contributed to global inflation last year, have started to rise again. Ships are facing delays of at least 12 hours in Chinese ports and may have to wait up to two weeks to depart.

(With Reuters, Financial Times and The New York Times)