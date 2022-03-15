Detox juice to help strengthen your body

Detox juice is an excellent option for those who want to lose weight and also take care of their health. Several foods help to improve some health conditions, as well as chia which helps in weight loss and is beneficial for patients who have diabetes. So, here are some detox juice recipes that will help strengthen your body.

Can you drink detox juice everyday?

Drinking detox juices does not require special instructions: anyone who wants to incorporate this nutritious food into their daily routine can do so. Just like any other food, detox juice consumption should be done in moderation. So there shouldn’t be more than one cup a day.

As for serving time, the morning is the most recommended option. Fasting in the morning is the best time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t consume it throughout the day. But it is good to avoid it during large meals.

pineapple detox juice

This combination helps to cleanse the toxins from our body, in addition to contributing to weight loss. Well, pineapple is rich in vitamins A, C and B complex, magnesium, manganese and potassium. So, here’s how to do it super fast!

Ingredients:

1 cup and a half of water;

250 g of chopped pineapple;

1 cucumber;

1 lemon;

12 pitted dates.

Method of preparation:

Place all the ingredients listed above in a blender and blend until smooth.

Apple and Chia Detox Juice

This vitamin has the ability to help fight cholesterol and also helps with weight loss. So, see how to make this juice!

Ingredients:

1 dessert spoon of chia;

1 apple;

1 handful of mint;

1 pinch of salt to taste.

Method of preparation:

First take the chia seeds and soak them in a glass of water for approximately 4 minutes; Then, cut the apple into small pieces and blend it in a blender until it forms a pulp; Then, add the pulp with the chia in the glass of water and cut the mint leaves and add them to the glass; Finally, add the black salt and stir well; It’s ready for consumption!

Remember if!

Detox drinks do not replace any meal or food, they are complementary to health.