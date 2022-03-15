DirectStorage API is released by Microsoft – See how it works and all the details

Technology lets you more efficiently use high-speed SSDs in games

THE Microsoft is providing the DirectStorage to all your PC game developer partners starting today, March 14th. This technology is an API within the DirectX family whose main function is related to the fast reading of data, which leads to less loading time in games.

The news comes from a post on Microsoft’s DirectX Developer Blog. In September 2020, Microsoft had already warned that the functionality was coming to PC. As we mentioned in the introduction, DirectStorage, which was initially developed for the Xbox Velocity architecture present in the Xbox Series X|S, allows for more efficient use of high-speed SSDs in games, not just in typical menu loading. to the actual gameplay. We’re talking about character clothing textures, environment details, and other components that eventually make their way to the GPU.

The DirectStorage API is part of DirectX 12 Ultimate, the technology that powers Xbox Series X, and combines real-time I/O data processing from games with the high bandwidth of Gen4 SSD storage. It is designed to take better advantage of this speed boost that the latest SSDs offer by removing bottlenecks as data is transferred to and from the drives inside your computer. With this, developers would have the opportunity to bring bigger and more detailed worlds to their games, with faster loading. As we already said in one of our news:

To understand how DirectStorage works, try to think of a track with 3 tracks: the first one with trucks, slower, are the HDs and HDDs; the second lane is for cars, faster, but still suffers from traffic jams, this is the current SSDs; now the third lane is free, for sports cars to accelerate to the fullest all the time, this is DirectStorage. Allowing Gen4 SSDs to reach their highest speed and making games take advantage of that.

DirectStorage is compatible with Windows 10 devices, but Windows 11 has the latest storage optimizations and is the system recommended by Microsoft when it comes to taking advantage of technology in games. Another point the company mentions is that “while you can see benefits in any type of storage device, installing games on an NVMe SSD will maximize I/O performance and help you better enjoy the benefits of DirectStorage.”

Quite generally, you’ll need a Windows 11 (or Windows 10) system, the latest NVMe SSD on the market (Gen3 and Gen4), a compatible GPU, and an encoded game to take advantage of the Storage API to be able to use DirectStorage on your home computer. However, we still don’t have much widespread information about API-compatible hardware and games. All we have so far is an excerpt from the official post telling us to stay tuned “to learn more about games that will ship with DirectStorage in the future”.

Microsoft will take the time to talk in more detail about DirectStorage on PC during the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2022 – specifically on March 22nd. And here at Adrenaline we are going to prepare some in-depth content about this technology. Stay tuned!

