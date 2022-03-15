Discover the benefits of this plant for your health

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Laguna, Tuesday, March 15 — The mentruz is a plant originating in South America, as well as the South and Southeast of Brazil. Also known as mastruço, mastruz or herb-de-santa-maria, it is an herb known for its diuretic and antiscorbutic properties. according to the article on Globo’s G1 website. So great for your health and well-being.

This herb has a strong aroma of watercress, is tasty and also a little hot. Here in the home life we will show you the benefits of this typical herb and how to add this plant to your diet in a delicious way. Check it out now!

Continues after advertising





Read too: Benefits of pitanga and tips for growing it at home. find out now

benefits of mentruz

Due to its expectorant, antiscorbutic and also diuretic properties, this plant is used against bronchitis, respiratory expectorant and coughs. Also, the aqueous extract of this plant proved to be a great healing agent, according to the article published in Terra da Gente on Globo’s G1 website. However, it is a perfect herb to add to your diet, as in addition to having a typical flavor, it serves as a natural and home remedy due to its nutrients.

Continues after advertising





Mentruz in feeding

Above all, we already know that mentruz has great benefits, but how can you take advantage of all of them by adding the herb to your diet? Our first tip is: before introducing the herb in your menu, seek the guidance of your doctor. For as much as the herb is beneficial and great for health, seek the health professional to ensure that you can ingest the mentruz.

Mainly, besides being very easy to find and also great to grow. In this sense, to take advantage of all its nutrients, the best way to ingest it is through the infusion of the leaves. The tea can be made with the fresh leaves and boiling water and also with the dried leaves.

Because it is expectorant and anti-flu, it is important to use tea in these situations, as well as, as already mentioned, it is good for cough symptoms. But be careful, consume in moderation and without exaggeration. In addition, mentruz is contraindicated for pregnant women, lactating women and children under 2 years of age.

Therefore, there are also those who prefer to consume in natura in the salad. In this case, harvest the plant fresh and before flowering, and again, always ingest it in moderation as it is a medicinal herb with many properties and nutrients.

Did you like our tips on the benefits of mentruz? Here in the home life we have many other tips and ideas for your plants and your garden, you will love it! Finally, watch the video from the Angela Xavier channel and check out all the benefits of this plant.

You might like: Beautiful, economical, simple and fast plant pot: learn now

Check it out now: How to avoid drying the leaves of your plants; find out now