Discover the fruit that helps regulate blood pressure, fights diseases and helps with weight loss

The orange is a somewhat controversial fruit due to the functional duality it has: to aid in weight loss or to contribute to weight gain.

However, it is a very positive natural food because it is able to regulate blood pressure, fight diseases, in addition to being rich in vitamins, such as C.

In orange pomace it is still possible to find a source of fiber, which improves the digestive system and still works to control hunger, by offering the feeling of satiety.

The big problem with orange is that, because it contains an average of 90 calories, when mixed with sugar, it can generate the dreaded effect of weight gain.

Another important factor that the fruit proposes to the body is that: it is diuretic. That is, it increases the release of liquids, contributing to the reduction of retention in the body.

What’s more, vitamin C is able to boost the immune system, fighting diseases more easily and more, with the help of potassium, this duo even improves high blood pressure.

Know the correct way to enjoy this fruit:

1. Eat between 01 to 03 portions of 80g of orange daily;

2. Do not dispense with bagasse, as it is rich in fiber;

3. Don’t even spare the bark, use it to make teas, as it also has plenty of nutrients;

4. If you prefer fruit juice, do not add sugar;

5. Use the pomace as an accompaniment to yogurts or in salads.

See too:

