Elon Musk’s Inflation Tweet Stirs the Price of Three Cryptocurrencies

A simple tweet by Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, in the early hours of Monday stirred both the price and volume of three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

It all started with Musk expressing concern about high inflation in the US, the highest in four decades. On the occasion, the billionaire questioned his followers about their opinions on the matter.

“What are your thoughts on the likely rate of inflation in the coming years?”

To the surprise of few, Michael Saylor, founder of the public company with the largest number of bitcoins in cash, MicroStrategy, warned that inflation will continue at its maximum levels, arguing that Bitcoin is a form of protection against this.

“USD consumer inflation will remain near all-time highs, and asset inflation will double the rate of consumer inflation. Weaker currencies will collapse, and capital flight from cash, debt and value stocks to scarce properties like #bitcoin will intensify.”commented Michael Saylor.

I will not sell my cryptocurrencies, says Elon Musk

Continuing the conversation, Elon Musk gave advice to both Americans and individuals living in other countries, after all, several fiat currencies are hitting inflation records.

“As a general principle, for those seeking advice on this topic, it is generally better to own physical things, like a house or stock in companies that you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.”highlighted Elon Musk.

“I still own and will not sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge”

As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Due to this simple tweet, these three cryptocurrencies cited by the richest man in the world saw both their prices and volumes soar to abnormal levels instantly.

Bitcoin rises after Elon Musk tweet

Bitcoin, the market’s first and largest cryptocurrency, was the first to respond to this tweet, posting a 1.7% rise in just three minutes after Elon Musk stated that he still owns and will not sell his cryptocurrencies.

In addition to the price, it is also notable that the trading volume soared at 1:11 am, the exact time of Elon Musk’s tweet. After that, BTC had a brief correction, however its price is still trending well.

Ethereum and Dogecoin also skyrocket

While Bitcoin is up 1.7%, Ethereum has seen an even bigger gain in this same few-minute period, marked by a 2.4% rally. Like BTC, the price of ETH corrected soon after, however it operates higher compared to the time of Elon Musk’s tweet.

Dogecoin, perhaps the most loved cryptocurrency by Elon Musk, was the one that showed the most gains among the three with this tweet. In just six minutes, the DOGE shot up by about 10%, but it was the one with the biggest correction.

Returning to the advice of the richest man in the world, Musk says that stocks in good companies are a good way to hedge against inflation. However, almost all of them have these fiat currencies — which are losing purchasing power due to inflation — in their cashiers.

However, the billionaire’s two biggest companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are exceptions to this as both have Bitcoin in their cash. Thus having one more way to protect its investors, although only Tesla is public.

As for Ethereum and Dogecoin, these are coins that none of his companies own, just him personally. The reason is linked to the lack of a supply limit for the two, since Bitcoin has a maximum of 21 million units.